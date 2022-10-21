The driver in a fatal bike crash earlier this month was cited for careless driving resulting in death or serious injury of another person, according to the Bozeman Police Department.
The collision on Oct. 4 at the intersection of Oak Street and North 15th Avenue resulted in the death of bicyclist Kelly Fulton, 40. Fulton, a Bozeman High School teacher, was transported to a hospital in Billings, where he died from his injuries on Oct. 8.
The driver was identified as David Casto, 47. A news release from the police department said Casto was driving west on Oak Street when he ran a red light at the North 15th Avenue intersection. Casto’s vehicle struck Fulton, who was wearing a helmet and traveling south on 15th Avenue with a green light.
Casto remained at the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.
Based on the information gathered during the investigation and in consultation with the city attorney’s office, careless driving resulting in the death or serious bodily injury of another person was the most appropriate charge, Bozeman Police Patrol Captain Joseph Swanson said in an interview Friday.
The misdemeanor carries a maximum of a $5,000 fine, six months in jail or both. Casto will have between 10 days and two weeks to appear before the Bozeman Municipal Court, Swanson said.
Swanson said each case is individual and a death doesn't automatically result in a homicide charge.
The investigators looked at all of the factors involved over the last few weeks, Swanson said. The investigation included speaking with witnesses on scene, speaking with the driver, doing area checks for video of the incident and reviewing evidence, like the bicycle.
Fulton's death was “extremely tragic,” Swanson said. The police department extended their condolences to the Fulton family and those who knew him.