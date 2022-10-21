Let the news come to you

The driver in a fatal bike crash earlier this month was cited for careless driving resulting in death or serious injury of another person, according to the Bozeman Police Department.

The collision on Oct. 4 at the intersection of Oak Street and North 15th Avenue resulted in the death of bicyclist Kelly Fulton, 40. Fulton, a Bozeman High School teacher, was transported to a hospital in Billings, where he died from his injuries on Oct. 8.

The driver was identified as David Casto, 47. A news release from the police department said Casto was driving west on Oak Street when he ran a red light at the North 15th Avenue intersection. Casto’s vehicle struck Fulton, who was wearing a helmet and traveling south on 15th Avenue with a green light.

