The final puzzle piece in the Kimpton Armory Hotel opened its doors this week: the Sky Shed, a ninth-floor rooftop bar and restaurant with panoramic views of Bozeman.
“The space is, most prominently, built for people who live here,” said general manager Aaron Whitten. “It’s meant to reflect Bozeman.”
Situated on the roof of what’s now the tallest building in downtown Bozeman, the Sky Shed is essentially a glass restaurant that can be opened to combine the indoor and outdoor seating. Fireplaces dot the patio, surrounded by oversized furniture and tables.
The Armory and its other two restaurants, Fieldings and Tune Up, opened to guests in mid-August, but the Sky Shed was still under construction at that time. Its grand opening was on Thursday, and Whitten said a majority of the people who attended that opening weren’t hotel guests: they were Bozeman community members.
“It was mostly people that live in Bozeman that were here to greet us ... exactly what I had pictured,” Whitten said. “It was a perfect evening.”
Right now, the Sky Shed’s menu is Asian influenced, with dishes like cold rice noodles and Korean meatballs. Whitten said that the menu will change every six months or so, but that it will still light, shareable dishes.
“It’ll be a different area of the world, but the cuisine will always match the space to a degree,” he said. “The cuisine that’s up here is going to push some boundaries.”
Whitten said that during the construction of the Armory, he was asked more than once if the Sky Shed was going to be open to people who aren’t staying at the hotel.
That surprised him, he said — because it was always intended to be for community members as well as hotel guests.
“Our intention is to build a reputation and a community within the downtown Bozeman corridor that certainly makes guests want to travel here and stay ... but in order to make that work, we really intend to be the neighborhood spot,” Whitten said. “It’s not the kind of place we want people to feel excluded.”
Cory Lawrence, who leads the hotel’s ownership group and has been part of the Armory project for nearly a decade, said the Sky Shed met and exceeded his expectations.
“We were intent to do something special and add something special to a very special downtown,” Lawrence said. “I just couldn’t be more thrilled with the final product.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.