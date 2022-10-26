Downtown Bozeman’s trick-or-treating event is returning this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Over 150 downtown businesses will be handing out candy in Bozeman on Monday to trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Downtown Business Partnership. Ellie Staley, the group’s executive director, said the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, then again in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic and staffing shortages at downtown businesses.
“I’ll tell you the businesses are really excited to have it back,” Staley said. “I’m really excited about how energetic the businesses are.”
Cammie Sterzick, owner of the clothing boutique Jonah and Sage on Main Street, said they are planning to dress up to hand out candy. One employee is going as a scarecrow, but others are keeping their costume ideas a secret until Monday, Sterzick said.
“We always enjoy it,” Sterzick said of the event.
Kadison Feldman, manager at Intrigue Ink, said they also plan on dressing up. She plans to dress as a pumpkin, and a colleague is planning to go as Batman.
Feldman said the event is a good chance to meet people.
“We just want to be a part of the community,” Feldman said.
Over 150 businesses are expected to participate, according to the downtown group.
Staley said Main Street will not be closed to vehicle traffic during the event, but they are encouraging drivers to avoid it.
The city plans to put signs up to warn drivers of the increased crowds downtown and volunteers will be on hand at intersections to help with pedestrian crossings, Staley said.
“It really is all about walking the sidewalks and making the stops at each of the businesses,” Staley said. “The intention is really to ... allow businesses to have that interaction with our community.”
