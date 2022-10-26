Let the news come to you

Downtown Bozeman’s trick-or-treating event is returning this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Over 150 downtown businesses will be handing out candy in Bozeman on Monday to trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Downtown Business Partnership. Ellie Staley, the group’s executive director, said the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, then again in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic and staffing shortages at downtown businesses.

“I’ll tell you the businesses are really excited to have it back,” Staley said. “I’m really excited about how energetic the businesses are.”


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

