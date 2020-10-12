The Downtown Bozeman Partnership announced Monday that executive director Chris Naumann is resigning after over a decade with the partnership.
Naumann, who joined the partnership as executive director in 2007, will stay in his position until December 18. After that, he will begin his new position as senior planner at Sanderson Stewart, a multi-disciplinary community planning company with offices in Montana and Colorado.
“It’s been my privilege just to be a caretaker of this amazing place for a really short period of time in its history, and I think it’s going to continue to thrive going into the future,” Naumann said.
He said that with the recent renewal of several long-term downtown plans, the timing felt right for him to step down from his role and take on a new and different challenge.
“The organization is in a strong position. The remaining staff are all really great at what they do and so I felt that there was, even though we’re in uncertain times, an amazing amount of stability within the partnership,” he said. “I feel like the partnership’s in a really good position.”
Naumann is drafting a succession plan to propose a process to hire another executive director and will be wrapping up various projects between now and his last day.
“It’s important for me to have a long runway and really contribute as much as I can to the transition and the succession plan for the organization to find a new director,” Naumann said. “Ultimately, it will be the partnership board and the current staff that inform the decision (for the new executive director).”
Naumann said some of the highlights of his tenure with the Downtown Bozeman Partnership are his work on the 2009 and 2019 Downtown Improvement Plans, the ability to help establish working relationships with other economic development organizations and other communities, and the huge variety of smaller projects he was able to help execute, like the graffiti removal program.
The investment by business owners and property owners in downtown is a major reason that the Downtown Bozeman Partnership and downtown as a whole has been successful, Naumann said.
“The work of our organization is certainly an important piece, but it really is a product of the investment, the time, the energy, the love that property owners and business owners, over decades and decades, have invested not only in Main Street but beyond Main Street that makes us the best downtown in the Northern Rockies.”
