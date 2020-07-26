The alleyway between North Tracy and North Black is getting a makeover.
The Downtown Bozeman Association and DHM Design recently completed the first of several public surveys about how to make the alley more user-friendly for pedestrians and business owners.
“It’s just a great canvas,” said DBA district manager Emily Cope. The goal of the project, Cope said, is to “enliven” the alley, making it more pedestrian friendly, utilizing a space that already exists and paving the way to update more downtown alleyways in the future.
“Especially now with the pandemic, outdoor space is so vital, anything to spruce it up a little bit and make it more enjoyable so you’re not just sitting next to a dumpster,” she said.
The first survey sent out by the DBA and DHM Design sought to learn the basics about what the public wanted the alley’s new look to be. It included options like murals and 3D art, benches and other seating, greenery, storm water treatment and street pavement art.
A second survey, based on the results of the first, is in the works.
“It was really interesting to see how much pedestrian use is happening right now in the alleyways and how much more pedestrian friendly people would like to see the alleys,” said Robin Spear, associate principal designer at DHM. “We’re developing two concept plans right now for the public to look at and comment on and choose their favorite pieces, and we’ve been coordinating what’s feasible and possible with the owners of the buildings and the (tenants) of the buildings.”
Spear said that the feedback on the project has been positive, which gives DHM more flexibility to be creative in the design and in how to incorporate the historic elements of the alley.
“This is a really exciting project for DHM, and we’re hoping that the community gets behind it and ultimately activates the alleyway,” she said.
The DBA and DHM Design have also partnered with arts groups SLAM, Sweet Pea and Gallatin Art Crossing to implement whatever kind of art is decided on for the alley, whether it’s a painted mural, pavement art or sculpture art.
Because there will be more public surveys on what people want to see the alley become, there isn’t yet a timeline for beginning construction or mural work. That will also depend on weather and funding, which will be a mix of public and private, Cope said.
However, the plan is to have a final concept plan nailed down by August.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.