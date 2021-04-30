Donna Littleton has a simple trick to live to 103.
“Don’t quit breathing,” she said with a laugh from her room at Hyalite Country Care on South 3rd Road.
That might be an easy answer for Littleton, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, April 25, and still keeps an one-foot-in-front-of-the-other attitude.
“I have good days and bad days, but I have to get out and hobble around no matter what kind of a day we have,” Littleton said. “You just get up and do it.”
Littleton still enjoys going for walks and has always lived her life in moderation. Now, at 103, she has “never had a lazy day in her life,” said her granddaughter, LaDonna Quarters.
She spent her childhood helping out on her family’s ranch, keeping the rattlesnakes and mice at bay while raising her younger siblings. She walked from her home on Durston Road to work in downtown Bozeman for years and still played goalie during family floor hockey games in her 80s.
“We’re all just hoping she passes us that longevity gene,” Quarters said.
A few years ago, when Littleton was still living in her house, Quarters called her to ask what her plans were for the day.
Littleton said she didn’t know, but “once I get started I’m a real buzzsaw.”
“I think that kind of sums it up,” Quarters said. “You were a buzzsaw throughout your whole life.”
Hard-knock life
Littleton was born Donna Williams in April 1918 in Bozeman, when the Spanish Flu was just emerging and a few months before Armistice Day rung the end of World War I.
She lived on the Shields River in her early years before her family moved to the Sourdough area when she was in second grade. She spent the rest of her childhood in the Gallatin Valley.
Littleton said she practically raised her younger siblings.
“I was the oldest and I would never volunteer for that job again,” Littleton said with a laugh.
She remembers sharing one set of skis and one sled among them, and going to school carrying her lunch in an old lard pail. When her younger brother was born in the dead of winter, she remembers the family bringing him home from the hospital in the back of a horse-drawn sleigh.
On her family’s cattle ranch, one of Littleton’s earliest jobs was to clear the mice traps — she got a penny a mice tail. Another early job was picking green string beans with her mom and brother.
There wasn’t “anybody handing out any sympathy” when Littleton was growing up, she said.
“You just did what you needed to do,” Quarters said.
“That’s right,” Littleton responded.
'Life got easier'
She got her high school diploma and a few years later, in 1940, married A. Dwain Littleton.
The couple had their first child the next year and moved to Oakland, California, after Pearl Harbor so Dwain could work in the shipyards in nearby Alameda.
They made their way back to Bozeman in 1944 and eventually settled into a house on 18th and Durston.
Littleton walked to work downtown at the department store Chambers-Fishers for years, and also worked at Sunset Memorial Gardens and a hardware store called Coast to Coast.
She had two daughters, Joyce and Judith, who have both since died. She has four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
In her free time, Littleton tended to her garden — where Quarter attests she never once saw a weed growing. She loved to sew and craft, spending time making intricate miniature houses and Christmas stockings and ornaments for her family.
Littleton has always kept a positive attitude, saying “life got easier the longer I lived.”
The best part about turning 103, Littleton said, is the cake and ice cream, which she indulged in on Sunday during a small birthday celebration.
Littleton’s 97-year-old “baby brother,” Chuck Williams, and his wife came, along with other family members. Littleton’s nails were painted bright pink with “103” on the thumbs in celebration. She wore a pink birthday crown.
Littleton, who has gotten both of her COVID-19 vaccine shots, doesn’t seem deterred by the pandemic or her age.
Quarters noted Littleton had already survived the Spanish Flu Pandemic.
“What’s next?” Quarters asked her grandma.
“Bring her on,” Littleton said.
