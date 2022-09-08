Let the news come to you

Shedding light on women who were instrumental in Montana’s history is the goal behind a new documentary that made its Bozeman premiere Wednesday.

“The Story of Us: The Women Who Shaped Montana,” is a 40-minute documentary diving into the lives of four Montana women: Sarah Bickford, Rose Hum Lee, Maggie Smith Hathaway, and Susie Walking Bear Yellowtail.

The Bozeman-based Extreme History Project helped produce the film, as did North by Northwest. After a screening at the Museum of the Rockies Wednesday, producer Kimberly Hogberg, state Sen. Diane Sands and Crystal Alegria with the Extreme History Project discussed the film.

