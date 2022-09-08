Shedding light on women who were instrumental in Montana’s history is the goal behind a new documentary that made its Bozeman premiere Wednesday.
“The Story of Us: The Women Who Shaped Montana,” is a 40-minute documentary diving into the lives of four Montana women: Sarah Bickford, Rose Hum Lee, Maggie Smith Hathaway, and Susie Walking Bear Yellowtail.
The Bozeman-based Extreme History Project helped produce the film, as did North by Northwest. After a screening at the Museum of the Rockies Wednesday, producer Kimberly Hogberg, state Sen. Diane Sands and Crystal Alegria with the Extreme History Project discussed the film.
Hogberg said she hopes the documentary piques people’s interest in the four women’s stories and encourages them to learn more.
“There’s so many incredible historical stories that are just untold and we should really try to seek them out, and I think that was really the idea was trying to bring some of these stories to life,” Hogberg said after the screening.
Sarah Bickford was a black woman who was born into slavery and eventually made her way out to Virginia City. She eventually became the owner of the city’s water utility.
“I think she is an interesting person to try to understand race in Montana,” Montana State University Prof. Mary Murphy said during the film.
Rose Hum Lee was born to a Chinese family in Butte, where she focused on education and eventually earned a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. Lee became the head of a sociology department at Roosevelt University in Chicago and studied Chinese communities in the Rocky Mountain west.
Maggie Smith Hathaway grew up in rural Ohio and moved with her family to Stevensville. She worked in education and eventually became one of the state’s first female legislators.
Susie Walking Bear Yellowtail was born on the Crow Reservation in 1903 and eventually became a registered nurse in Massachusetts. After she returned home, she advocated for improvements to the Indian Health Services and ending practices like sterilization of Native women.
“I think one thing that’s true about all four of these women, is their intentionality to make the world a better place for other people because they recognized their own humanity and the difficulties of other people,” Sands said during the talk after the screening.
They are planning for this first documentary to be “episode one.” Hogberg said they are already fundraising for future episodes in addition to a website to house all the different stories. Hogberg said they plan to air the documentary on Montana PBS sometime early next year.
They are also planning more in-person screenings throughout the state.
Sands said she hopes people see from the documentary that the four women overcame their circumstances to live impactful lives.
“So much of our history teaches us that we can’t do anything, we’re not important … and that is just plain bullshit,” Sands said to applause. “History doesn’t just swing back and forth it only moves if you push it.”
