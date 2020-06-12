Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued a do-not-drink order for West Yellowstone’s water after testing found the presence of bacteria.
Moira Davin, DEQ spokeswoman, said samples showed the drinking water in the town had coliform bacteria. She said the water district would be sending notifications to residents there.
Coliform refers to a broad class of bacteria found in human feces and other warm-blooded animals, according to DEQ's website. The presence of the bacteria in drinking water may indicate a possible presence of harmful, disease-causing organisms.
“It’s recommended that the water is not consumed,” Davin said.
She said the order recommends against boiling the water for consumption because the level of chemicals could be elevated. Davin said that residents should not make ice or brush their teeth with the water.
“Bottled water should be used for all those things,” she said.
Davin said that DEQ staff would be taking follow-up samples. If the tests come back negative, she said, then the order could be lifted.
Davin said it’s unknown if the bacteria entered the water naturally or if the water was tampered with. What’s known, she said, is that there were 10 bacteria samples that came back positive. E. coli was not detected in any of those.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.