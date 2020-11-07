The day Democrat Joe Biden was announced the next president of the United States, about 40 people took to Main Street in Bozeman to show their support for President Donald Trump.
On Saturday morning, several news outlets called the presidential race for Biden, although the president has not conceded and plans to challenge the vote.
By about 1 p.m., the group, many wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats, waved American and Trump flags in front of the Gallatin County Courthouse. They held signs that read “stop the steal” and “a fair election = no voter fraud,” echoing Trump’s messages that the election was rigged, despite offering no evidence.
“Just out here to support a fair election,” said Valerie Wegley, of Bozeman.
Elise Lininger, of Bozeman, said the group supports fair, accurate elections and believes that all legal votes should be counted. She said if the election is determined to be legal then she would support the results.
“We believe in a fair and accurate election because no party will benefit from corruption of an election — I don’t care if you’re a Republican or Democrat or independent,” Lininger said.
More than a dozen trucks adorned with Trump, American and “Don’t Tread on Me” flags honked as they passed by the courthouse to show their support. Drivers gave thumbs ups and yelled in support, as trucks revved engines and played music loudly.
Other drivers who supported Biden shouted the 46th-elected president’s name and yelled things like “you lost” and obscenities at the crowd.
The protest started outside the Bozeman Public Library. Demonstrators there marched down Main Street, as trucks honked and cheered for Trump.
When supporters got to the courthouse, they lined up on the curb and held signs in the air.
At one point, the crowd gathered at the steps of the courthouse and a woman wearing a Trump hat and waving an American flag led the group in a prayer. She ended by saying “unite us with our love, God.”
The group then left the courthouse, heading back toward the library and singing “God Bless America.”
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.