Democrat Zach Brown took a lead Tuesday night for a spot on the Gallatin County Commission, moving past his Republican opponent Carter Atkinson in the county’s preliminary election results.
The lead was holding steady as of Wednesday morning. Brown, a former state representative, was ahead with 35,620 votes compared to political newcomer Atkinson’s 27,122 for the county commission seat.
Brown's win would mark the first time since 1996 that Democrats held a majority on the county commission. Two years ago, all three commissioners were Republicans. That changed when Democrat Scott MacFarlane ousted Republican Steve White for a spot on the commission in 2018.
It would also be the first time since commissioner Jan Jelinski, who served until 1998, that a commissioner lives within Bozeman city limits.
Brown has campaigned on land-use planning and bringing a fresh perspective to the county commission. He said commissioners must be more proactive about land-use planning and make difficult choices that don’t have universal support.
Brown told the Chronicle that he thinks the county can modernize to better handle challenges of growth in a “sophisticated way.”
“That comes with big responsibilities that I’m excited to think about and dig into,” Brown said.
Atkinson has suggested that commissioners prioritize infrastructure projects and work more closely with the planning department to ensure infrastructure is in place before new developments are built.
Brown has served as a representative for House District 63 since 2014. In that time he worked on criminal justice issues and hopes to continue that work at the county level.
Atkinson works for Global Travel Alliance, a Bozeman business that takes students on educational trips, and is a member guide for the Yellowstone Club.
Republican Don Seifert has held the commission seat since 2015. Seifert did not seek reelection this year and ran unsuccessfully in the primaries for House District 67, which covers parts of Belgrade.
Democrat Sandy Erhardt was leading Republican Jesi Stahl with 33,407 votes, or 53%, to 29,018 votes, or 46%, for the Gallatin County Clerk of District Court. The office handles and preserves public records for civil and criminal cases, adoptions, juvenile proceedings and declarations of marriage, among others.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.