December heat wave broke temperature records, but a shift is on the way By Michael Wright Chronicle Staff Writer Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save December started hot.The weather station at the airport hit 66 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous Dec. 1 record of 59 degrees, according to Austin McDowell, a forecaster with the National Weather Service. The station at Montana State University hit 63 degrees Thursday, setting another record.Friday was far from frigid. Saturday’s expected to be warm and windy — a high wind warning is in effect, and gusts could top 40 mph. But the balmy conditions aren’t expected to last. The National Weather Service forecasts the high temperature for Sunday dropping into the 30s, and that’s likely to carry through much of next week. Lows will be in the 20s and teens.There’s high chance of snow Monday, though the accumulation was only expected to be about an inch, McDowell said. More precipitation could arrive later in the week, though it was too early to tell just how much there would be. Any amount of precipitation would be welcome after a dry 2021 that resulted in drought conditions all over Montana, persisting even through November. The two local weather stations — at the airport and at Montana State University — recorded precipitation levels well below average for the month of November, both seeing less than an inch.All of the state remains in at least moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released a new map Thursday.The northern half of Gallatin County was in extreme drought, and the southern half was in severe drought. All of Park County remained in extreme drought, as did a portion of Madison County.A big chunk of the state remains in exceptional drought, including parts of Madison and Beaverhead counties and several full counties in the north central and northeastern part of the state.That area includes the town of Denton, which was scorched by a wildfire this week. The West Wind fire has burned more than 10,600 acres, and it took out 25 homes and 18 secondary structures, according to a Friday press release from fire officials. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weather Station Precipitation December National Weather Service Heat Wave Meteorology Drought Michael Wright Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He has been with the Chronicle since 2015. As a reporter, he covered the environment and politics. Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Groups encourage anglers to avoid upper Madison River after dam malfunction to let river heal 4 hrs ago Environment Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River 5 hrs ago News Gallatin County sees decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive week 5 hrs ago City The future of water: Bozeman officials working on water supply challenges 6 hrs ago Regional News With flows restored, answers sought on Hebgen malfunction Dec 2, 2021 Environment Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows Dec 2, 2021 What to read next Environment Groups encourage anglers to avoid upper Madison River after dam malfunction to let river heal Environment Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River News Gallatin County sees decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive week City The future of water: Bozeman officials working on water supply challenges Regional News With flows restored, answers sought on Hebgen malfunction Environment Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Foo Fighters to headline 2022 Big Sky music festival Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Bozeman synagogues prepare for week of Hanukkah festivities Posted: Nov. 29, 2021 Bozeman, Gallatin County nonprofits hope for donations on Giving Tuesday Posted: Nov. 29, 2021 Van hits school bus near Whitehall; Manhattan man dies Posted: Nov. 29, 2021 A change in host for popular 'Backroads of Montana' program Posted: Nov. 28, 2021 Latest Local December heat wave broke temperature records, but a shift is on the way 1 hr ago Groups encourage anglers to avoid upper Madison River after dam malfunction to let river heal 4 hrs ago Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River 5 hrs ago Bozeman Finance Department to close to visitors after noon 5 hrs ago