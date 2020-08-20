A squirrel died and caused a power outage affecting about 225 people in Bozeman early Thursday.
Jo Dee Black, a spokeswoman for NorthWestern Energy, said the dead squirrel was found at the energy company’s East Gallatin substation. She said it appeared the squirrel died causing the outage.
“There’s a number of things that could have happened, and I’m not exactly sure what happened in this case,” she said.
Black said the power was back up for the Bozeman residents shortly after noon on Thursday.
The energy company’s website showed the outage pinpointed on Bozeman Trail Road, east of town. There were two separate smaller outages — one north of Montana State University on South 14th Avenue and another on Axtell Anceny Road.
There have been numerous reports about squirrels causing power outages. Slate reported in 2015 that an estimated 560 power outages were the work of squirrels in Montana.
The same year, the Washington Post reported that Washington, D.C., utilities found that birds and animals, typically squirrels, were responsible for up to 21% of unplanned outages there in 2013 and 2014.
