Matt Field and Santos Gozales, owners of Dry Tech, de-ice a roof using what amounts to a diesel-powered hot water boiler on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. "The nickname that's buzzing right now is 'ice busters," Gozales said.
Montana is ringing in the first day of winter with “dangerously cold,” near record-breaking temperatures.
Frigid, sub-zero temperatures are expected across the state on Wednesday and Thursday and Bozeman is no exception.
A winter weather advisory and wind chill advisory are in effect for Gallatin County until Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Snow between two and four inches could fall, and wind chills could be as low as minus 55 in parts of southwest Montana, according to the National Weather Service.
In Bozeman, Wednesday afternoon could see temperatures as low as minus 17, with wind chill values as low as minus 30.
Wednesday evening could see temperatures at about minus 33 but there’s a chance temps drop as low as negative 45.
That could break a previous cold record for Dec. 21 set in 1983 at the weather station at Yellowstone Bozeman International Airport. The low in 1983 was negative 41.
“There’s a 50% chance of that record being broken,” said Patrick Pierce, a meteorologist with NWS in Great Falls.
The extreme cold should last into Thursday, which is forecast to be “sunny and cold” with a high near minus 8.
Wind chill values could be as low as minus 40, according to the NWS. Thursday evening is forecast to have a low at minus 21.
“These are near record temperatures and it’s not a typical weather situation but it’s not unprecedented,” Pierce said.
Despite that, the weather on Wednesday and Thursday across the state are “dangerously cold,” Pierce added.
“If you can sit it out for 36 hours and stay indoors, it’ll be for the best,” Pierce said, advising people to travel only when absolutely necessary.
If going outside is a must Pierce stressed hypothermia and frostbite can happen within minutes.
Frostbite can occur in about 15 minutes with wind chill values near minus 25 degrees, according to NWS.
Bundle up, wear extra layers and cover all exposed skin if you go out, Pierce said. Drivers should have an emergency kit, with items like first aid kit, blankets and extra clothes, jumper cables, a shovel and cat litter and water and snacks.
The severe cold is also prompting the Warming Center to declare a “code blue,” meaning it won’t close its doors until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
With temperatures dipping so low on Wednesday and Thursday, both Bridger Bowl and Big Sky ski resorts will decide early Wednesday and Thursday morning whether to run lifts, spokespersons for both resorts said.
A chance for snow on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday will add to Bozeman’s snowpack. About 26.2 inches of snow has fallen in Bozeman through December, making this the snowiest December on record.
The NWS began keeping records in 1935. Bozeman’s snow totals are measured at the NWS’s weather station at Montana State University.
Friday will warm up marginally. The forecasted high is 17 degrees, Pierce said.
Warmer temperatures should hopefully make holiday travel easier, but there’s still a chance for snow in the Bozeman-area on Christmas Eve.
When Christmas rolls around the weather may feel tropical: the high is forecast at 41 degrees and there’s a slight chance for rain in Bozeman.
“It’s a huge temperature swing for Christmas,” Pierce said. “We’re looking at an almost 60-degree flip in temperatures” when compared to midweek temperatures.
