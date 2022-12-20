Let the news come to you

Montana is ringing in the first day of winter with “dangerously cold,” near record-breaking temperatures.

Frigid, sub-zero temperatures are expected across the state on Wednesday and Thursday and Bozeman is no exception.

A winter weather advisory and wind chill advisory are in effect for Gallatin County until Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Snow between two and four inches could fall, and wind chills could be as low as minus 55 in parts of southwest Montana, according to the National Weather Service.


