Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: December 20, 2021 @ 6:00 pm
Malia Ludin, playing the Undertaker, leads a group of fellow cast members during a dress rehearsal of “A Christmas Carol” at the Ellen Theatre in 2019. (Chronicle file)
Chronicle Staff Writer
For the first time since the pre-pandemic world, “A Christmas Carol” has returned to the stage at the Ellen Theatre this holiday season.
The 2019 show was a new version of the classic Charles Dickens tale that so many are familiar with. This year’s show, which opened in early December, was a twist on that twist, said Ellen Theatre and Montana Theatreworks Executive Director John Ludin.
“We did some tweaks on that show as well,” Ludin said. “We’ve had fun with this production and the feedback has been terrific, people have been very complimentary, so we’re happy with how it turned out, for sure.”
The 24-person cast has been rehearsing the show since October in the Ellen’s newly refurbished, painted-by-hand theater, complete with renovated dressing rooms underneath the stage area.
The cast is excited to be performing again, Ludin said, but have also been very careful to keep themselves and the audience safe.
“People are excited to be able to be back on stage doing a show, and everybody’s also worked very hard to be safe,” Ludin said. Members of the cast do temperature checks every day before rehearsing, and actors wear masks in the small backstage areas until they’re about to head onstage. Audience members are also asked to wear masks while in the theater and in the lobby area.
While the actors no longer come out to greet audience members after the show to try to limit potential exposures and keep all involved safe, Ellen Theatre staff makes sure that any flowers or treats brought for the cast make it backstage for them to enjoy.
“People are in pretty tight quarters and working closely together, doing a play, but it’s worked out well,” Ludin said.
The response to the show from audience members has also been great.
“People really like the new approach. Pretty much everybody knows the story, so they’re enjoying seeing it be told a little differently,” Ludin said. “The Ghost of Christmas Present probably resembles more of the Elf on a Shelf than she does a ghost.”
The cast is especially happy to see families and young kids in the seats at the show, Ludin said.
“There’s a lot of TV, a lot of movies, a lot of things on smalls screens but actually being in a room with people on a stage performing … it’s a different experience,” Ludin said. “It’s nice to introduce kids to that.”
The show, which is close to sold out, closes on Wednesday, Dec. 22. While tickets have sold fast, Ludin said that sometimes seats become available shortly before a show because ticket holders, for whatever reason, decide not to go.
“We had five great seats get turned back in an hour before showtime (on Sunday),” Ludin said. “Tickets do become available, it never hurts to check.”
Tickets and more information about Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at the Ellen Theatre is available at the Ellen’s website, theellentheatre.com.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.
