Paralympic sit ski race trials set for this weekend near Bozeman By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 29, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A local Nordic sports center plans to host a qualifying race for the 2022 Paralympic Games over the holiday weekend.Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, northeast of Bozeman in Bridger Canyon, is scheduled to host about 20 para Nordic athletes from around the U.S. for sit ski races in its new biathlon stadium on Saturday and Sunday.“It’s just a great opportunity for folks to see these athletes who you’re going to be able to watch on TV (at) the Beijing Paralympics,” said Laurie Stahle, Crosscut’s chief marketing officer. “These athletes live and train in our community, but you wouldn’t normally be able to see them in a (live) race setting.” The race is a qualifier for the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing, though it’s not the first Paralympic qualifying race hosted at Crosscut. A handful of the athletes competing have already won Paralympic medals, including 10-time paralympic medalist Oksana Masters of Kentucky, by way of the Ukraine.Sit skiing is a Paralympic event in which athletes race on skis attached to what is essentially a high-tech chair.“They use their upper body strength to propel themselves forward,” Stahle said. “It’s definitely a feat of strength.”The new biathlon stadium was built to host biathlon competitions, an Olympic and Paralympic sport that involves target shooting between bouts of skiing. The completion of the stadium more than doubled Crosscut’s previous biathlon capacity, with 30 targets built for the .22-caliber rifles used by nonadaptive athletes and 15 targets built for airsoft guns used by para-athletes. While it’s built for biathlon, the stadium can also function as a home for other events, like the upcoming sit ski race.The races are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. both days, though Stahle said that may change depending on weather. Saturday’s races are the sprints, and Sunday’s race is a 5-kilometer race in which the athletes will have staggered starts. An awards ceremony is scheduled after the final race each day.“Some of the best athletes in the world will be represented at the event, and it’s definitely worth the drive to Crosscut to cheer on these amazing athletes,” said U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing Director Eileen Carey. “We are delighted with the completion of the new biathlon stadium and eager to continue to grow our relationship with Crosscut Mountain Sports Center to train and support Paralympic athletes.”Crosscut recently completed first part of its three-phase capital improvement plan, which included the new biathlon range, the purchase of the Trappers Cabin Ranch and 200 new parking spaces, a race-ready trail system and an update to the mountain bike trails, according to Crosscut’s website.“Based on the success of our Phase 1 fundraising efforts and being able to build new facilities on time and under budget, we’re currently planning for the next phase of our campaign,” Crosscut’s Executive Director Jennifer Beaston said in an email. “Part of that will be setting an ambitious target that we know will get our community both excited and engaged.”Phases 2 and 3 of the plan, Beaston said, include building a new lodge and other new amenities like an ice climbing wall and a new playground.“Being good neighbors to both our immediate neighbors in Bridger Canyon as well as the greater community of southwest Montana is really important to our board and staff, particularly as we address the rapid growth in our year-round use and popularity,” Beaston said. “We are keen to develop a right-sized lodge with additional amenities that are anchored deeply in our core values of healthy community, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 