New book examines major disasters of Montana's past By Michael Wright Chronicle Staff Writer Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Jan 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The cover of the new book "Montana Disasters: True stories of Treasure State tragedies and triumphs." Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A road trip and a photograph got stuck in Butch Larcombe’s head decades ago.The road trip came in 1964, a family vacation to the Flathead. On the drive from Malta, they encountered washed out roads and temporary bridges. His mother told him there had been a big flood, but not much else.The photograph hung on the wall of the office of the Malta newspaper that his family ran. It showed a man standing at a podium. His father told him it was Donald Nutter, who was elected governor of Montana in 1960. In 1962, just a few weeks into the second year of his term, Nutter died in a plane crash. Only years later did Larcombe start filling out the details of those tragedies. And, once he started, he kept finding other stories to tell about major disasters in Montana’s history. Buy Now Butch Larcombe Courtesy photo The result is his new book, “Montana Disasters: True stories of Treasure State tragedies and triumphs,” released last month by Farcountry Press in Helena. The book covers dozens of disasters in Montana’s history, going as far back as the 1890s.Some are well known — the 1910 fires, the 1917 Granite Mountain-Speculator fire in Butte, the 1959 Madison earthquake. Others aren’t — such as the earthquake in the Clarkston Valley in 1925.Larcombe said he wanted find the human stories in the disasters and provide details on events people may have heard about.“When people hear about or witness these events they want some kind of explanation,” Larcombe said in an interview this week. “So if diving into these, if it provides some bit of explanation or comfort to these people, that’s great. That’s a worthwhile accomplishment.”Larcombe worked for more than 30 years in Montana newspapers and magazines, including time at the Missoulian, Great Falls Tribune and Helena Independent Record. After that, he went to work as a spokesperson for NorthWestern Energy.He also kept writing, often for the Livingston-based magazine Montana Quarterly.That’s where his story about the flood of 1964, which killed 30 people on the Blackfeet Reservation, was published. It’s also where he published a story about a 1938 train wreck near Miles City, which is believed to have killed nearly 50 people.After those stories ran, Larcombe said, he “started thinking there might be a book in this.”When he retired from NorthWestern in 2019, he started working in earnest on the book. He dug up newspaper accounts and historical research papers and interviewed a number of people about the tragedies.There are chapters on fires, avalanches, diseases, train wrecks, plane wrecks — including the story of the Nutter crash — and a whole lot more. The 2009 gas explosion in downtown Bozeman features prominently in one chapter. The explosion destroyed several businesses and killed one person.Researching the explosion led him to a different tragedy in downtown Bozeman — a fire in 1922 that burned two blocks. To slow its spread, firefighters dynamited parts of other buildings. One firefighter died in the blaze.Larcombe stumbled into that detail while researching the 2009 explosion.“That’s another one of those things that you come across that are pretty interesting,” he said.Another of Larcombe’s less prominent finds was the 1925 earthquake in the Clarkston Valley, north of Three Forks. The quake had a magnitude of 6.6 and was felt as far away as Calgary. Buy Now Broken railroad tracks are shown near Lombard. U.S. Geological Survey Buy Now The Methodist church in Three Forks sustained heavy damage from the 1925 Clarkston Valley earthquake. U.S. Geological Survey There were no deaths and only a couple of suspected injuries, but there was plenty of destruction. Photos in the book show major damage on a church in Three Forks, the high school in Manhattan and the jail in White Sulphur Springs. It also busted train tracks near Lombard. A bunch of rocks and dirt fell into Sixteenmile Creek, forming a temporary lake.Larcombe’s favorite parts of the book are the ones where he was able to tell a human story. That was the case for the 1950 hotel fire in Eureka, a town north of Whitefish.The Browning High School basketball team was staying in the hotel one winter night after winning a game against the Lincoln County High School team. A furnace exploded in the hotel, and the building burned.One player who was awake managed to wake the coach and all but two of his teammates, and they leapt out second-story windows to save themselves. The two who didn’t wake up died.That story resonated with Larcombe. As someone who grew up in Malta and went on long drives for various school trips, he can imagine himself in their shoes.He felt it was a story that needed to be remembered, just like the others in the book.“I hope all of these stories are worth remembering,” he said. Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. 