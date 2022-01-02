Support Local Journalism


Montana Shakespeare in the Parks knows Shakespeare. But this year’s winter production — that’s going to be Shakespeare with a twist.

The organization is kicking off its 50th anniversary year with a run of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised),” the unwieldy title to an ambitious performance.

“You have three actors who come together in front of an audience who dare to perform all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in 90 minutes,” said Kevin Asselin, the executive artistic director of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks.

“It may not be that each play gets its own presentation, it’s more about the fact that all 37 plays are experienced in one way or another … the way in which they do it varies from telling Shakespeare stories as a football game to talking about Titus Andronicus as a cooking show.”

The play features three actors, Asselin said, and the script has been changed to make parts of the performance more Montana-centric.

“There’s a reference to the Sip n Dip up in Great Falls, there’s a reference to Chico Hot Springs,” Asselin said. “I think our audiences will find that familiarity and that sort of toast to our Montana towns to be quite delightful.”

For decades, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has taken Shakespeare shows on the road across Montana during the summer — performing free plays in amphitheaters, fields and, of course, parks. 2022 will be MTSIP’s 50th year in operation, and the selection of this play to kick off the year was no accident.

“We wanted to put together a piece, choose a play that would be a fun way of saying thank you to our community here in Bozeman and also to a number of communities that we reach traditionally each summer,” Asselin said. “‘The Complete Works’ is really just a fun way of sharing that experience with our friends and community members.”

Rehearsals for the play began earlier this week, and Asselin said he and the cast expected it to take about 90 minutes from start to end — or not.

“With an audience, we’ll probably be adding about 20 to 30 minutes of laughter,” he said.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised)” is scheduled to open at the Black Box Theatre at Montana State University on Jan. 20 and runs through Jan. 30. The show will also be taken on the road afterward throughout February and into early March with an additional actor bringing the cast up to four.

Tickets and more information can be found online at shakespeareintheparks.org.

The headline of this story has been edited to correct a grammatical mistake. 

Melissa Loveridge

