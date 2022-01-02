Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to kick of 50th year with winter performances By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Actors rehearse “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised)” in late December. Provided by Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. Shawn Raecke Buy Now Actors rehearse "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised)" in late December. Provided by Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. Shawn Raecke Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana Shakespeare in the Parks knows Shakespeare. But this year’s winter production — that’s going to be Shakespeare with a twist.The organization is kicking off its 50th anniversary year with a run of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised),” the unwieldy title to an ambitious performance.“You have three actors who come together in front of an audience who dare to perform all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in 90 minutes,” said Kevin Asselin, the executive artistic director of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. “It may not be that each play gets its own presentation, it’s more about the fact that all 37 plays are experienced in one way or another … the way in which they do it varies from telling Shakespeare stories as a football game to talking about Titus Andronicus as a cooking show.”The play features three actors, Asselin said, and the script has been changed to make parts of the performance more Montana-centric.“There’s a reference to the Sip n Dip up in Great Falls, there’s a reference to Chico Hot Springs,” Asselin said. “I think our audiences will find that familiarity and that sort of toast to our Montana towns to be quite delightful.” For decades, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has taken Shakespeare shows on the road across Montana during the summer — performing free plays in amphitheaters, fields and, of course, parks. 2022 will be MTSIP’s 50th year in operation, and the selection of this play to kick off the year was no accident.“We wanted to put together a piece, choose a play that would be a fun way of saying thank you to our community here in Bozeman and also to a number of communities that we reach traditionally each summer,” Asselin said. “‘The Complete Works’ is really just a fun way of sharing that experience with our friends and community members.”Rehearsals for the play began earlier this week, and Asselin said he and the cast expected it to take about 90 minutes from start to end — or not.“With an audience, we’ll probably be adding about 20 to 30 minutes of laughter,” he said.“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised)” is scheduled to open at the Black Box Theatre at Montana State University on Jan. 20 and runs through Jan. 30. The show will also be taken on the road afterward throughout February and into early March with an additional actor bringing the cast up to four.Tickets and more information can be found online at shakespeareintheparks.org. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kevin Asselin Actor Montana Shakespeare Show Theatre Cinema Play The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare Cast Performance Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to kick of 50th year with winter performances 3 hrs ago Business Bozeman dispensaries open to customers on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales 9 hrs ago Education Eagle Mount celebrates 40 years of empowerment in the outdoors 12 hrs ago News Montana spends at least $119K in legal costs defending law from 2021 session 15 hrs ago News New book examines major disasters of Montana's past Jan 1, 2022 City Bozeman City Commission prioritizing funding social services, housing work Dec 31, 2021 What to read next News Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to kick of 50th year with winter performances Business Bozeman dispensaries open to customers on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales Education Eagle Mount celebrates 40 years of empowerment in the outdoors News Montana spends at least $119K in legal costs defending law from 2021 session News New book examines major disasters of Montana's past City Bozeman City Commission prioritizing funding social services, housing work Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section New book examines major disasters of Montana's past Posted: Jan. 1, 2022 Paralympic sit ski race trials set for this weekend near Bozeman Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Clubs, Sunday, December 26, 2021 Posted: Dec. 26, 2021 "The new approach": 'A Christmas Carol' at the Ellen Theatre Posted: Dec. 20, 2021 Bridger Ski Foundation preparing for busy winter as Nordic skiing grows Posted: Dec. 20, 2021 Latest Local Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to kick of 50th year with winter performances 3 hrs ago People in business for Jan. 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Defense, second-half run lift Montana State men over Idaho State 11 hrs ago Without leading scorer Darian White, Montana State women fall at Idaho State 11 hrs ago