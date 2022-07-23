Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Thirty years ago, when she was 30 weeks pregnant, Shelly Dowdle saw the first ultrasound of her unborn baby. Something was wrong. “We had a doctor that told me, ‘Babies like this don’t live, but you’re young and can have other children,’” Shelly said. “You don’t say that to a pregnant lady.”

The ultrasound revealed a rare birth defect — posterior urethral valves. Shelly also had nearly no amniotic fluid, which is crucial for the development of the lungs.

“At first I was in shock. I thought, ‘this can’t be real.’ I wanted to believe they were wrong,” Shelly said, sitting next to her 30-year-old son in a park near their home in Belgrade. In 2022, Bryan Dowdle was breathing just fine on a sunny, windy summer day. He had endured a lot to make it there.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Brian McKeithan can be reached at bmckeithan@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.