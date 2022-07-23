Thirty years ago, when she was 30 weeks pregnant, Shelly Dowdle saw the first ultrasound of her unborn baby. Something was wrong. “We had a doctor that told me, ‘Babies like this don’t live, but you’re young and can have other children,’” Shelly said. “You don’t say that to a pregnant lady.”
The ultrasound revealed a rare birth defect — posterior urethral valves. Shelly also had nearly no amniotic fluid, which is crucial for the development of the lungs.
“At first I was in shock. I thought, ‘this can’t be real.’ I wanted to believe they were wrong,” Shelly said, sitting next to her 30-year-old son in a park near their home in Belgrade. In 2022, Bryan Dowdle was breathing just fine on a sunny, windy summer day. He had endured a lot to make it there.
Shelly traveled from her home in Great Falls to Salt Lake City to give birth to Bryan. She said she stayed at a friend of a friend’s mom’s place while waiting.
“To have any chance I knew he’d have to go to a different hospital, somewhere with a level four NICU. They don’t have one in Montana,” she said.
Bryan Dowdle was born five weeks early with kidney failure, autism, and developmental disabilities. He was immediately placed on a ventilator and, miraculously, he was breathing on his own in a matter of hours.
Still, Shelly said after Bryan was born, “They basically told us to take him home and let him die.” Shelly and her husband, Scott, moved him to Seattle Children’s instead.
Despite the challenges, Bryan survived. He began dialysis treatment for his kidney failure before his first birthday. His blood would need to be run through a machine that could do the work that his own kidneys couldn’t, unless he could receive a new kidney.
“My dad learned how to do dialysis — we did it at home every night,” Shelly said. With the help of his family, Bryan was attached through a catheter in his abdomen to a 5-foot tall dialysis machine every night in the family living room to have his blood cleaned.
Bryan was doing well on dialysis until he stopped growing at around 4 years old. Bryan’s doctors noticed that he wasn’t developing normally because of his kidney failure, and giving him extra growth hormone wasn’t helping, Shelly said.
Shelly said she remembers being terrified at the prospect of a transplant.
“I just kept thinking, why rock the boat, he’s doing so good,” Shelly said. “I knew transplant was so much better than dialysis, but it was so scary to think about.”
But she said that as soon as she knew it was necessary, she wanted to give Bryan one of her kidneys.
“As a mom of course, I was like ‘I’m going to do it. It’s going to be me,’” she said.
But the hospital that had been treating Bryan, Seattle Children’s, wouldn’t consider her as a donor because of her history of depression. Scott couldn’t donate a kidney, because his job required physical labor and taking time off work might have risked their health insurance.
And waiting for a donated kidney can be dangerous. According to Donate Life, a nonprofit that promotes organ donation, 17 people die every day while waiting for an organ transplant, and 85% of waitlisted patients are waiting for a kidney.
The Dowdles took the five-year-old Bryan to UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, which would accept Shelly as a donor after a psychological screening. She passed.
“I was a little afraid I wouldn’t be able to donate because I had to lose weight,” Shelly said. “I hated exercise, but I exercised and exercised so I’d be able to donate.”
After the surgery, Shelly hated that she and Bryan had to recover on separate floors.
“I tried to convince them that I looked young enough to stay on the pediatric floor,” she said. “They didn’t go for it.” So she would slowly make the trip across two flights of stairs to visit Bryan in his room.
The surgery went smoothly. Bryan would no longer need nightly dialysis.
Donated kidneys have a lifespan of their own, however. Bryan would need to take immunosuppressants to prevent his body from rejecting the transplant, and those same drugs, along with the hormonal stresses of puberty, would deteriorate his new kidney.
According to Shelly, doctors said that the transplant would fail within 10 years.
“They told us 10 years but Bryan wasn’t listening. He just kept on going,” Shelly said.
Bryan is now 30, and his mom’s donated kidney is still working, though it is slowing down.
“We’ve just found out from his doctor that his kidney function is now declining.” Shelly said. Bryan will need a new kidney within a few years to avoid going back on dialysis.
In the 25 years since the transplant, Bryan went to school and graduated from Belgrade High. He left the feeding tubes and dialysis machines behind, and now he enjoys watching TV, and playing board games, like Boss Monster.
Bryan has worked at a vet’s office and competed as a runner, swimmer, and bowler in the Special Olympics and the American Transplant Games.
This year Bryan and his friends and family celebrated the 25th anniversary of the transplant at Eagle Mount, a Bozeman organization that provides recreational opportunities for people with disabilities and chronic illnesses.
Based on her experience with Bryan, Shelly has advocated for Montana to change its education policies, which used to force students out of special education programs when they turned 19.
Bryan aged out of a special education program when he turned 19, according to Shelly, and she said that it likely hurt his social skills.
“There are pretty much no transition services, so they just get kicked out and hope the parent can find something,” Shelly said.
The Legislature changed the law in 2021, and now Montana leaves the maximum graduation age up to each school district.
Shelly said she hopes that Bryan’s story will help raise awareness for organ donation.
“There are not enough donors out there. Too many people die waiting,” Shelly said.
Thankfully, Bryan didn’t have to wait. When asked how he feels about his mother’s donation, Bryan said, “Lucky.”
