It started as a low rumble.
The sound grew into a dull roar down the steep, winding Meyers Lane in Livingston. It reached a climatic crescendo with rubber ripping through hard packed, rocky dirt as drivers holding on for dear life power-slid into the final turn of the Creek to Peak Soapbox Derby course.
The inertia-powered ruckus on Saturday was the fourth Creek to Peak Soapbox Derby, and the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
A crowd of about 50 gathered behind stacked hay bales while Katabatic Brewing and Follow Yer Nose Barbecue served beers and brisket.
Brandon Schreiner and his partner Jack Eshleman became the new owners of the derby, and Saturday was their first go at running the event, which has taken place on Meyers Lane since 2018.
The racers participated in five heats. The winner had to have the best overall time, but prizes were awarded to drivers with the fastest lap in each heat.
The grand prize for first place was $1,000.
The start and finish lines were outfitted with photocell lasers by Muddy Dog Sports. Times and positions were produced in real time for racers to know exactly where they stood.
This year’s iteration was a smaller affair, with five teams and five carts. Some were made from salvaged four wheeler framers; others started life as go-karts.
Mario and Luigi, of Super Mario and Mario Kart fame, made an appearance.
Tanner Lawman, dressed in the video game plumber’s iconic blue overalls and red long sleeve shirt and cap, said that he and his friend — who was dressed as Luigi — found similar go-karts and the idea to dress as the video game brothers came naturally.
Their carts were red and green with balloons strapped to the back, each representing a “life,” Lawman said.
Saturday’s derby was Lawman’s first time attempting the race, and he spent some of the morning surveying the track.
“You’re trying to prepare, but you’re not ready until you go down for the first time,” Lawman said.
Newton’s Apples was another team of first timers. Roger Boom didn’t drive the cart Saturday, but he did build it for his daughter. Boom said that the cart, which had a sloped front nose and handlebars to steer, started out as a four-wheeler.
Then there was team Ram Jam, with their cart Black Betty, named after the 1970s blues rock band and their hit song. Thick metal plating encased the frame, while a chain link steering wheel added to its menace.
Team Nut Sweat were the only crew with previous derby experience.
Rowdy Yates said his team’s cart had started out as a Polaris side-by-side. The motor and guts were stripped, and the frame topped with a bright orange metal housing adorned with stickers and sponsors.
It even had a functioning smokestack and a pair of chrome red bumper nuts.
Ram Jam led most of the morning, but in the end Newton’s Apples cranked up the speed on their final run, edging out Ram Jam by mere milliseconds.
Schreiner, co-owner of the derby, envisioned that the Creek to Peak Soapbox Derby would grow beyond Livingston and make its way to towns and cities throughout Montana in the next three to four years.
“If you think about it like Tough Mudder, it started with one race in one town,” Schreiner said.