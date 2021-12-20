Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: December 20, 2021 @ 6:00 pm
Cross country skate skiers glide around the groomed track at Sunset Hills on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, across from Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
John Stephens, a snow cat mechanic with Peterson Equipment, finishes fixing a broken Bridger Ski Foundation snow plow on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Sunset Hills.
Cross country skiers walk to the groomed track at Sunset Hills on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, across from Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
City government reporter
Subscribe
The title of the latest Bridger Ski Foundation grooming report is joyous.
“Snow has arrived!” proclaims the foundation’s nordic trails grooming report from last week. Calling it the “Best news of December!” the report details how an unexpected dump of snow helped jumpstart the cross country ski season in Bozeman.
A storm Tuesday night into Wednesday dropped 8 to 10 inches around town rather than the forecasted 2-4 inches, kicking the foundation’s grooming efforts into high gear as crews tried to tackle all cross country skiing trails around town.
After a warm and dry fall, Bridger Ski Foundation staff said they saw skiers out bright and early Wednesday morning to enjoy the new snow.
“I would say that — without looking at the historic record — about every five or six years we’re going to have a bit of a later start, and that was certainly the case this year,” said Dan Cantrell, the foundation’s trail program director. “I think people were starting to get antsy, and I think people are excited to get skiing.”
Cantrell and BSF Executive Director Evan Weiss said they expect this winter will see a high number of cross country skiers on trails around town.
According to Weiss, the pandemic has brought an increase in popularity to cross country skiing industry wide, but Bozeman in particular is becoming known as a hotspot for the sport.
“I think it’s a combination of the pandemic — it was a safe activity to do outside,” Weiss said. “Another thing is just in Bozeman we have great access, especially with our community nordic trails. It’s free and open to everybody, and it’s just so close to town.”
The ski foundation has about 400 skiers in its youth programs, Weiss said, and 250 people in its adult skiing programs. Those groups ski on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 4 to 6 p.m., Weiss said.
Bridger Ski Foundation grooms trails at Sunset Hills, Highland Glen, Bridger Creek Golf Course, Sacajawea Middle School and Sourdough Trail. The U.S. Forest Service grooms trails in Hyalite Canyon.
For the first time this year, skiers can get up-to-date information on trail grooming. The foundation is using software called Nordic Pulse for their grooming updates. The app tracks groomers as they work on the trails, according to the foundation, and lights up a trail in green once it is groomed.
Because the foundation doesn’t own any of the land it grooms trails on, Cantrell noted it can be difficult for it to track how many skiers make use of the trails.
“We are expecting the trails to be every bit as popular as last year, if not more so,” Cantrell said.
One way the foundation is preparing for a busy winter is by joining the Outside Kind campaign. The effort is being lead by local nonprofit One Montana and advocates for outdoor etiquette, like leaving no trace and being friendly on trails.
Bridger Ski Foundation is taking up the “Ski Kind” campaign, Weiss said, and will be advocating for people to leave no trace, be aware, inclusive, kind, supportive and safe while skiing.
The foundation’s website includes tips like being aware of whether a trail allows for multiple uses or just skiing, staying out of the way of grooming equipment and respecting private property.
Weiss said they think the campaign will help ease trail interactions.
“We think it’s a really important part of trail etiquette to say hi to people on trail, knowing the rules of the trail and just generally being nice to people,” Weiss said. “We think that will go a long way in mitigating trail conflicts this winter.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.
Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form.
Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.