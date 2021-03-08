Bozeman toy stores see uptick in sales during pandemic

Bozeman toy shops during the coronavirus pandemic have seen an uptick in sales for nostalgic and traditional toys that have in recent decades been replaced by the internet and video games.
Giggles: Toys and More, Rook’s Games and More and The Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company each saw an increase in sales for puzzles, board games, playing cards and stuffed animals in the past year.
The toy shops attribute the boost in business to kids and families being stuck at home and looking for safe, fun activities to do together. People buying those items told shop employees they were trying to help children children stop staring at screens, especially as most have been online learning because of COVID-19.
Sarah Lantz, store manager at Giggles: Toys and More, said she noticed her store in the Gallatin Valley Mall was selling a lot more puzzles than board games during the pandemic. She often places an order twice a month, but throughout the pandemic, Lantz said she was putting in large orders four times a month.
“Anything that’s educational that keeps the kids sitting down and busy,” she said.
The uptick in sales is true for other items in the shop, too, like stuffed animals, which the store has “sold an unreal amount of,” Lantz said. Customers often ask for particular fluffy and furry toys called Warmies, which look like regular stuffed animals but are filled with lavender from France and can be heated in the microwave.
“Kids like something to cuddle,” Lantz said.
The stuffed animals have been “selling like hotcakes,” according to Warmies’ President Scott Wehrs. He said demand has reached “levels that we haven’t seen in the toy industry for quite some time.”
“What makes our product so special is the comfort Warmies provide,” Wehrs said.
Dough Hadley helps his son search for a gift at the Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Across the street from the Gallatin Valley Mall at Rook’s Games and More, owner Lincoln Erickson said Pokemon cards are selling fast. A number of people out of town have called the past six months to ask if the shop has any cards in stock, he said. Many are buying to either sell the collectable cards on places like eBay or to play with them, Erickson said.
“I would say it’s been pretty great, but we can’t get very much of it to sell to people anyway,” he said.
In February, the Pokemon Company International, the company that makes the cards, released a statement on its website saying it’s working to print more of the impacted products “as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to support this increased demand.” The company said fans can expect those items at retailers soon but did not specify when cards might become available.
“We understand this inconvenience can be disappointing for fans, and we are working to address it where it is within our control,” the company said.
Erickson said Rook’s started stocking puzzles a few years ago and that from 2019 to 2020, sales almost tripled at the shop. In 2019, the store sold $3,700 in puzzles, compared to $10,500 in puzzle sales in 2020.
“I mean, honestly, like everything has just been doing well across the board, really,” he said. “Our sales were up, even with the months that things were shut down.”
The Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company saw a similar increase in sales over the past two years, said Ryan Cassavaugh, store manager. In 2019, the shop sold $13,000 worth of puzzles, a number that more than doubled to $34,000 worth of puzzles in 2020.
“That’s always something we’ve done well with, but not this well,” Cassavaugh said.
A woman past a wall of puzzles at the Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
He said people were mostly buying big adult puzzles that were up to 1,000 pieces — something that a family could put together over a long period of time
The shop has also been hampered by inconsistent supply, only getting about half of what it orders in puzzles. Cassavaugh said the store could have done more puzzle sales if it had products available, as parents look for ways to deal with kids burnt out from looking at screens.
“The demand was there to such a high degree,” he said.
About a third of the shop’s customers are repeat visitors. Many shoppers come from out of town, Cassavaugh said, and enjoy the nostalgia of a store dedicated to toys popular in the past — an experience that has dwindle as toy chains in big cities disappear.
“We’ve been selling a lot of stuff to people passing through, as well, who are just not used to the selection and they’re not used to toy stores anymore,” he said.
