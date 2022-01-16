'A quiet rumbling': Montana State University alum's magazine highlights diverse group of Montana women By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Jan 16, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The January/February issue of Montana Woman features Savannah McCarty, owner of S+S Stables in Gallatin Gateway. Megan Crawford A stack of Montana Woman issues published since the fall of 2019. Megan Crawford Megan Crawford is the owner, editor and designer of Montana Woman, a magazine with distribution sites throughout the state. Megan Crawford The issue covers of Montana Woman published since the fall of 2019. Owner Megan Crawford aims to highlight a diverse group of women across the state. Megan Crawford Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When Megan Crawford was first approached about buying a magazine, she was working at an antique shop with little business or publishing experience.Two years later, she’s revamped the publication, grown a distribution list with sites throughout the state, weathered a pandemic and expanded the mission of the magazine to include voices of women from throughout Montana from all backgrounds.Crawford, who graduated from Montana State University with a degree in film and photography in 2017, is the owner, editor, designer, and advertising and social media manager of Montana Woman magazine, one of the state’s few statewide magazines. As of January, the magazine is available in 27 stores in 14 Montanan towns, including six locations in Bozeman.“I think since Montana mainly is historically a very traditionally masculine state and women have often been overlooked,” Crawford said. “It was important to have that platform of what Montana women are doing now.”Outside of a magazine project in a graphic design class, Crawford said she came to the helm of Montana Woman with little direct magazine experience, but with a passion for graphic design and photography.“It was definitely a learning curve and I feel like I did a lot of things the hard way in hindsight,” Crawford said. “It’s something I totally don’t regret because I get to do something I love.”Crawford likes to say Montana Woman in its newest iteration began when she purchased it in 2019, with a lot of evolution and growth in the two years since.“I reworked the business when I took over and then reworked it again with COVID,” Crawford said.When Crawford started, there were around 160 distributors attached to the magazine. During the pandemic, the list of 160 distributors was slimmed down, with Crawford moving to a wholesale model and selling copies for $5 to businesses that remained open.“We weren’t even six months into the business. We had just had enough time to feel good about it and things were starting to ramp up, and I was starting to feel more solid as an editor,” Crawford said.In the first year of the pandemic, with many businesses shuttered, Crawford said she also made the decision to let a lot of advertisers out of their contracts.“I didn’t want to hold them to a contract if they weren’t open,” she said.Moving through 2020, Crawford says it helped her to better cope with the everyday stresses that often come with a business.“It takes a lot for me to be fazed or bothered by things,” she said. “… Now we found a rhythm with it and I just feel like it’s finally settled in.”Kelsey Merritt, a frequent contributor to the magazine, said she’s watched the growth of Montana Woman in the last few years. Merritt has known Crawford since they were both in MSU’s photography program.“It’s so difficult to be a young female business owner in these times we are living in,” Merritt wrote in an emailed response. “I don’t think (Crawford) gives herself enough credit for the work she’s done to advocate for women across the state.”Merritt, who was born and raised in Eastern Montana, said a longstanding joke in the region was that they were absent from the literature that was produced around the state.“It makes me so proud to see the inclusion of spaces and voices from Eastern Montana in the magazine. But, even more importantly, I’m proud to see so many diverse voices across races, gender identities, age differences, abilities, and more.” Crawford, who is based out of the Flathead Valley, said she didn’t want to pigeonhole the magazine as being outdoors, ranch or rodeo focused.“It should be something anyone could feel that they could be a part of,” Crawford said.It’s a goal that is carried forward by the contributors and various voices found in the magazine.“I hope the 20-somethings, the tired moms, the business owners, the grandmothers the dreamers, the hikers, the gardeners, the women we all know and love – feel validated and seen when they read what we’ve created,” Merritt said.Merritt, who is a working mom, said she’s written a lot of different pieces for the magazine but those she’s most proud of have been centered on motherhood, including an open letter to her daughter published a month before she was born.“Motherhood is so strange and scary, especially in the midst of the pandemic. It feels so validating to know that there is a space that I can voice my fears and ideas, and that others will read it and allow it to resonate with them in some capacity,” Merritt said.She credits Crawford with providing women that space.“There is also a quiet rumbling in the pages that speaks to the power of the women in this state. There are so many different voices in each issue,” Merritt said.Some previous issues have included a feature on Indigenous artist Monica Gilles-BringsYellow, MSU professor Christina Anderson, conservationist Becca Skinner and Indigenous food systems researcher Jill Mackin.Each issue also includes a recipe, ranging from the new to heritage recipes. Crawford said she makes a point to include family recipes so they would be preserved in print.“Food is a love language. I think it’s fun to have things that people can interact with in a magazine,” she said.Lauren Wilcox, a magazine contributor, has written many of the recipes in recent issues, including a brown butter Rice Krispies Treats in the recent magazine.“In the last few years, it’s been kind of a saving grace in being able to get creative and share that with other people,” Wilcox said.Wilcox said she appreciates the emphasis on inclusive people and content that has been featured in the magazine.“For me personally, it’s helped me navigate the last couple of years that have been unsteady. It’s been a constant that all of us have and we can turn to when we need it,” she said.Each issue, which publishes every-other month, revolves around a one-word theme. For 2022, Crawford said each theme would relate back to the metaphor of a garden. The January/February issue is centered on the word “await,” with Crawford saying it felt relevant after the last two years.“There this in-between liminal space where you’re not really past what you’ve already gone through, and yet you’re at the precipice of what’s next,” Crawford said.For Crawford, what’s next is to keep the readership growing while continuing to feature women across Montana with the hopes of adding a cookbook to the publication in the near future.“It’s such a privilege to get to do work that you’re passionate about,” Crawford said. “… If you have the opportunity or privilege to do something you love, absolutely go for it. It’s a lot of work but it’s incredibly more fulfilling and rewarding than anything I’ve ever done.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Megan Crawford Commerce Publishing Economics Advertising Issue Montana State University Montana February January Publication Experience Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County Sniff it out: Marijuana legalization spurs K9 retirements, retraining 20 min ago News Ski race organized in memory of Bozeman High Nordic skier 20 min ago News 'A quiet rumbling': Montana State University alum's magazine highlights diverse group of Montana women 20 min ago News Group gathers in Bozeman to honor Martin Luther King Jr. 20 min ago Education Bozeman School Board names superintendent candidates 20 min ago Environment A prominent road ecologist says Montana is ‘stagnant’ on wildlife crossing initiatives. Could a $350 million federal pilot program turn that around? 20 min ago What to read next County Sniff it out: Marijuana legalization spurs K9 retirements, retraining News Ski race organized in memory of Bozeman High Nordic skier News 'A quiet rumbling': Montana State University alum's magazine highlights diverse group of Montana women News Group gathers in Bozeman to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Education Bozeman School Board names superintendent candidates Environment A prominent road ecologist says Montana is ‘stagnant’ on wildlife crossing initiatives. Could a $350 million federal pilot program turn that around? Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section People in business for Jan. 16, 2022 Posted: 20 minutes ago. Editorial: Montana is pushing the limits of wolf hunting Posted: 20 minutes ago. Guest column: A bill that's good for fish, wildlife and people Posted: Jan. 15, 2022 Pressure to suspend wolf hunting and trapping north of Yellowstone continues to grow Posted: Jan. 15, 2022 Guest column: 'No Surprises Act' protects Montana families against unexpected medical bills Posted: Jan. 13, 2022 Latest Local People in business for Jan. 16, 2022 20 min ago Sniff it out: Marijuana legalization spurs K9 retirements, retraining 20 min ago Ski race organized in memory of Bozeman High Nordic skier 20 min ago 'A quiet rumbling': Montana State University alum's magazine highlights diverse group of Montana women 20 min ago