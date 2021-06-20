The Gallatin Valley Farmers Market reopened for its 50th year on Saturday as new and returning vendors sold crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and other local products to eager customers.
The farmers market was Bozeman’s first when it launched at Bogert Park in 1971, according to Sarah Friedrich, Gallatin Valley Farmers Market manager. The nonprofit Career Transitions took over management in 1996, and the market moved to the pavilion at the fairgrounds about a decade later.
Fifty years after it began, local farmers and craftspeople are keeping the tradition alive, gathering on Saturday mornings to socialize and support friends, neighbors and local businesses. During Saturday’s market at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, people wandered around the booths set up inside the pavilion and outside on the lawn.
Organizing the market with COVID-19 restrictions last year was an absolute challenge, Friedrich said, and keeping morale up was difficult at times. But business was booming on Saturday morning.
“The first market is usually the smallest, but it’s already bigger than the biggest market last year,” she said.
About 1 1/2 hours after the market opened, more 750 people had visited, according to counts from market staff. The maximum number of customers they counted at any of the 2020 markets was 1,000. That’s compared to the average of around 3,000 to 4,000 customers per market in years prior.
Friedrich said the Gallatin Valley Farmers Market is still accepting vendors for the 2021 season.
Around 95 vendors have already reserved booths for this summer season, she said. More are selling crafts, and Fiedrich thinks it’s partially because of the pandemic.
“I think a lot of people did more hobbies,” she said. “They wanted to make money off of them, and they realized they could really do that.”
Vendor Carol Schott brought her handmade hand towel creations back to the Gallatin Valley Farmers Market on Saturday. She gave up selling them at the markets in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Carol’s Custom Crafts appeared twice at the markets last year, but Schott decided she didn’t want to risk her health or the health of others. Her hand towel dresses are easy to hang and button onto kitchen and bathroom racks and cupboards. They come in all different colors and patterns.
Schott said she likes to coordinate the fabric, buttons and towels so they match. She also likes to talk to the many people who walk by her booth. Figuring out what people like to buy has been an evolving process, she said.
Ashlee Love of A and A Beadie Babies sold her beaded Disney and Pokemon character keychains at a booth on Saturday morning. The keychains were displayed alongside do-it-yourself keychain kits and Love’s paintings.
Love has been selling her crafts at the Gallatin Valley Farmers Market off and on for about three years, but she’s been making the keychains for five years.
“I like seeing kids’ faces light up when they see the characters,” she said. “It’s fun to have stuff for kids in the market since it’s geared for adults.”
Customers on Saturday flocked to Amy Warde’s booth to buy jams of all flavors, including raspberry, huckleberry and pear ginger.
Warde said she’s been running Ren Hen Products for about 14 years. Now she sells her jams at the Gallatin Valley Farmers Market, Big Sky Farmers Market, Town and Country Foods, Montana Gift Corral and the Co-op in Bozeman.
“I hardly slept because I was so excited to be here,” she said. “People are really spending money. It’s good because our small businesses need it.”
The Gallatin Valley Fairground is set to continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this summer until Sept. 11, with the exception of July 24, according to Friedrich. The market next week on June 26 is planned to be held at the fairgrounds outside the pavilion.
