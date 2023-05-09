A host of damages in the Custer Gallatin National Forest from the June 2022 flooding are set to be repaired with federal funding.
Custer Gallatin officials said in a press release Tuesday that they received funding from Federal Disaster Relief and received confirmation from the Federal Highways Administration that their funding they requested in the wake of last year’s floods will be fully provided from the Emergency Repair of Federally Owned Roads program.
Damaged infrastructure includes roads, recreation facilities and bridges. Transportation-related work totals over $22.8 million and other work almost $17 million, according to the release.
Custer Gallatin Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson said in the release that they are prioritizing high-use recreation areas, access to private lands and homes and permitted areas like church camps and campgrounds.
This year, three areas are being prioritized in the Yellowstone and Gardiner Ranger District: Yankee Jim River Access and Joe Brown Trailhead, Mill Creek and West Fork Mill Creek and the Main Boulder Area recreation sites.
Charity Berry, a Forest Service spokesperson, said in an email that in the last two weeks staff have worked to clear flood debris from Yankee Jim and the Joe Brown trailhead, including sand, silt and wooded debris. They also leveled the grounds, added drainage to the site, and placed gravel and barrier rocks in the parking areas.
At Mill Creek and West Fork Mill Creek, Berry said work includes riprap placement and repairs to the road and embankment. Emergency repairs were done last fall, but permanent repairs are expected to be completed this season.
At the Main Boulder Area recreation sites, work includes removing flood debris, replacing fire rings, picnic tables and other damaged campsite items, and restoring campground roads and drainage. The work is scheduled to be done this summer.
In the Beartooth Ranger District, work is ongoing on the East Rosebud Road and a number of bridges. Temporary work is planned for the west fork of Rock Creek Bridge, West and East Rosebud Road, Woodbine Campground Bridge, upper Parkside Bridge and Hellroaring Creek Bridge.
According to the release, campgrounds that are expected to be open this summer include M-K, Limber Pine, Greenough, Parkside, Basin, Palisades, Sage Creek, Pine Grove and Emerald Lake.
Sheridan and Rattin campground has reduced service, the Cascade campground opening depends on the West Fork temporary bridge installation and Jimmy Joe campground will be partially open.
