Mill Creek bridge
Buy Now

The bridge to the Snowbank Campground is dislodged into Mill Creek on July 5.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A host of damages in the Custer Gallatin National Forest from the June 2022 flooding are set to be repaired with federal funding.

Custer Gallatin officials said in a press release Tuesday that they received funding from Federal Disaster Relief and received confirmation from the Federal Highways Administration that their funding they requested in the wake of last year’s floods will be fully provided from the Emergency Repair of Federally Owned Roads program.

Damaged infrastructure includes roads, recreation facilities and bridges. Transportation-related work totals over $22.8 million and other work almost $17 million, according to the release.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.