In a plan that will determine how millions of acres of national forest lands across southern Montana and South Dakota will be managed, officials Thursday recommended new wilderness in areas across the Gallatin, Madison and Crazy mountain ranges. They also designated land around Hyalite and Storm Castle for recreation.
“People care about this forest, but what they value most about the forest isn’t always the same,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin National Forest supervisor. Erickson said she and others who contributed to the new plan did their best to acknowledge the diverse communities and landscapes spread out across 500 miles.
Developing the plan, a four-year process, involved nearly 100 meetings and webinars. It also included the input from the Gallatin Forest Partnership, a group of diverse stakeholders interested in recreation and conservation, according to a news release.
The new plan recommends adding 126,000 acres of wilderness to the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Several of the new Recommended Wilderness Areas (RWAs) are located in the Gallatin, Madison, Crazy and Pryor mountain ranges. To officially designate these areas as wilderness, congressional approval is first required.
About 10,000 acres of recommended wilderness was added to the South Crazies, and an additional 33,000 acres of “backcountry” areas were added to the North Crazies and a small portion of the North Bridgers. Erickson said these backcountry areas will be managed to protect the undeveloped quality of the land but won’t have all the same recreational restrictions that wilderness areas have.
Officials added the Taylor Hilgard Recommended Wilderness Area, a tiny section of land located in the South Madisons, and the Sawtooth Mountain Recommended Wilderness Area, located northwest of Gardiner. They also added the Gallatin Crest Recommended Wilderness, which replaces most of the Hyalite Porcupine Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area.
The new plan now designates the Lionhead area, a swath of land located just north of the Henry’s Lake Mountains, as a backcountry area, meaning the undeveloped nature of the area will be preserved, but mountain biking will be permitted, Erickson said. The area used to be recommended wilderness, but was popular among mountain bicyclists.
Other new backcountry areas include Cowboy Heaven, located just north of the upper section of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness, and two sections of the Hyalite Porcupine Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area.
The Hyalite Creek and Bozeman Creek watersheds, a large swath of forest land near Storm Castle and the land surrounding Hebgen Lake and West Yellowstone (approximately 170,000 acres) will become “recreation emphasis” areas. A section of the Bridgers and Bangtails are also designated for recreation.
These areas are places that already have complex uses and infrastructure, Erickson said. They tend to be places with a high concentration of campgrounds, trails and other amenities, and officials expect lots of money will be invested in these areas in the future.
The areas tend to be closer to urban centers with lots of human activity. They will be open to non-motorized and motorized use, Erickson said.
Unlike Storm Castle, Hyalite has a myriad of uses, as it is a major watershed for the city of Bozeman, Erickson said. Since its recreational value may be superseded by other needs, it deserves a “higher level of consideration.”
Members of the Gallatin Forest Partnership were pleased with many aspects of the new plan, including maintaining existing recreation uses in the Porcupine Buffalo Horn and West Pine Backcountry areas, according to a news release.
In a press release, the Montana Wilderness Association — a member in the partnership — also praised the decision to expand recommended wilderness in the Crazies and Pryors.
“The Crazy Mountains stand as one of the most dynamic and sacred places in our homeland, having provided our communities with knowledge, power and other blessings since time immemorial,” Shane Doyle, a Crow Tribal member, said in a a press release. “I’m extremely encouraged, especially given the time we’re living in, that the Forest Service chose to honor that historical and spiritual connection we have to these mountains and to protect the sanctity we go there to find.”
However, the partnership is concerned about the Forest Service’s decision not to designate the Cowboy Heaven area as recommended wilderness, and its decision to provide half of the protections in the Hyalite recreation area that the group proposed.
The Cowboy Heaven area provides important protection between Beartrap Canyon and the Lee Metcalf Wilderness and has critical wildlife habitat, said Emily Cleveland, senior field director for the Montana Wilderness Association.
Additionally, Cleveland said, the partnership recommended designating approximately 65,000 acres in Hyalite for recreation, but the Forest Service only designated 33,000 acres.
This threatens primitive recreation in areas like South Cottonwood, Cleveland said.
“We’re kind of concerned about those two areas,” said Ian Jones, president of the Southwest Montana Bike Association, another partnership member. He called the Forest Service’s decision not to abide by partnership recommendations in Hyalite and Cowboy Heaven troubling.
However, Jones is excited about opportunities for recreation in the West Pine and Lionhead backcountry areas.
Kerry White, a Republican state representative for Bozeman and the executive director for Citizens for Balanced Use — a group that advocates for motorized recreational use and resource development — said he needs time to review the new plan before commenting.
“This is a really bad plan,” said Nancy Ostlie, a member of the Gallatin Yellowstone Winter Alliance, a group that advocates for wilderness above Yellowstone National Park. “I feel this forest is not just any forest.”
Ostlie was disappointed that Forest Service officials “sacrificed potential wilderness” to mountain bicyclists, and she wishes they chose a plan with more wilderness protections in the Gallatin range.
“We certainly intend to pursue remedies that would give the strongest possible protection to this ecosystem,” she said.
Now that the new plan has been released, individuals who have already participated in the commenting process will have 60 days to issue objections. The objection period ends Sept. 8.
