Christmas and holiday tree permits are now available for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the Forest Service said Monday.
Permits for the 2022 season are $5 a tree, with a limit of three trees. To purchase permits, people can go online to recreation.gov and search for Custer Gallatin National Forest/Christmas Tree Permit, or visit a local ranger district office.
“Gathering a holiday tree with friends or family is a long-cherished tradition for many,” Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor, said in a release. “It is also a great connection to creating a story and lasting memory or starting a new tradition in your local forest.”
People should make sure they have a local forest map and know weather and road conditions before heading out to pick a tree, the Forest Service release said.
It is best practice to cut the stump as close to the ground as possible, and select a tree less than 12 feet tall to avoid toppling nearby trees.
Permits are good throughout the forest, except at cabins, campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads, wilderness and riparian areas, natural landmarks and reforested areas.
According to the Forest Service, holiday tree gathering is a gift to both families and the forest.
“This time-honored tradition benefits general forest health by removing smaller trees from the forest – promoting growth in larger trees and benefiting wildlife by creating increased openings for forage,” the Forest Service release said.
