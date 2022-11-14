Let the news come to you

Christmas and holiday tree permits are now available for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the Forest Service said Monday.

Permits for the 2022 season are $5 a tree, with a limit of three trees. To purchase permits, people can go online to recreation.gov and search for Custer Gallatin National Forest/Christmas Tree Permit, or visit a local ranger district office.

“Gathering a holiday tree with friends or family is a long-cherished tradition for many,” Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin National Forest Supervisor, said in a release. “It is also a great connection to creating a story and lasting memory or starting a new tradition in your local forest.”


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

