Emmett Veca, 7, throws a pumpkin on the ground as his step-sister, Grace Northcutt, 11, hits another one with a baseball bat during a pumpkin smashing event organized by Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It was the sixth year the composting company hosted the event.
People annihilate pumpkins during a pumpkin smashing event organized by Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It was the sixth year the composting company hosted the event.
Ryan Green, co-owner of Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting, throws bits of destroyed pumpkins into a trailer during a pumpkin smashing event at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It was the sixth year the composting company hosted the event.
A sad pumpkin is tossed into a trailer during a pumpkin smashing event organized by Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It was the sixth year the composting company hosted the event.
Kids use various implements to destroy pumpkins during a pumpkin smashing event organized by Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It was the sixth year the composting company hosted the event.
A baseball bat cracks the shell of a pumpkin during a pumpkin smashing event organized by Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It was the sixth year the composting company hosted the event.
Kids use various implements to destroy pumpkins during a pumpkin smashing event organized by Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It was the sixth year the composting company hosted the event.
Pumpkin carcasses begin to fil a trailer during a pumpkin smashing event put on by Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It was the sixth year the composting company hosted the event.
Ryan Green, co-owner of Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting, hoists a pumpking before smashing it at a pumpkin smashing event at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It was the sixth year the composting company hosted the event.
Shawna McLaughlin lifts a pumpkin above her head before smashing it on a tarp at Story Mill Park during a pumpkin smashing event put on by Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It was the sixth year the composting company hosted the event.
Adrienne Huckabone and Ryan Green almost canceled the 6th annual Pumpkin Smash when 30 mph winds started blowing rain sideways. But then the sun emerged and the show went on. It was a smashing hit.
Families arrived at Story Mill Park in waves, ready to thwack their Halloween jack o’lanterns with an assortment of tools. Some people brought wagons filled with pumpkins. Green said he saw one household with more than 20.
“There has definitely been severe weather this morning, but people are still coming out, rain or shine,” said Huckabone, who co-owns Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting with Green.
Kids approached a large brown tarp, picked up shovels, baseball bats and pitchforks, then swung them onto the gourds. Huckabone said the pitchforks are best for “adults who want to do the overhead slam.”
After people smashed their pumpkins into bits, members of the Montana State University Sustainability Now club helped to load the remnants onto the Happy Trash Can dump trailer. The scraps were headed for the Happy Trash Can compost yard.
Most jack o’lanterns end up in landfills after they serve their spooky purpose on Halloween. There, the gourds generate methane gas as they decompose — a process that contributes to climate change.
The Pumpkin Smash “is just a great way to connect all members of the family with this idea of composting and recycling organic waste,” Green said. “Pumpkins themselves are one of the number one, single contributors of food waste into the landfill.”
The event wrapped up in the early afternoon, and Green and Huckabone calculated that they collected over 4,800 pounds of pumpkin parts this year, which was a little more than their previous record from 2021.{/span}
Before he founded Happy Trash Can with Huckabone, Green used to work in composting for a nonprofit in New York City. That organization hosted pumpkin smashes throughout the city, and Green thought it would be a great idea to bring the tradition to Montana.
Huckabone and Green held their first Pumpkin Smash during the Bozeman Winter Farmers Market at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture back in 2016. They’ve hosted one every year since, though the event has moved to Story Mill Park.
Since the business opened in Bozeman in 2016, Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting has grown significantly, according to Green. He and Huckabone haul roughly 50,000-plus pounds of food scraps from residential and commercial clients each week, he said.
Green added that the company is working with the city of Bozeman Solid Waste Division to manage and process all the yard waste that the department collects in the summertime. Happy Trash Can also composts roughly 6 tons of food waste generated at MSU’s cafeterias.
“No matter the weather, it’s always a joyous and smashing good time to see the families come out and have fun smashing pumpkins, but also at the same time take the opportunity to learn about composting and closing the loop,” Green said.
