Adrienne Huckabone and Ryan Green almost canceled the 6th annual Pumpkin Smash when 30 mph winds started blowing rain sideways. But then the sun emerged and the show went on. It was a smashing hit.

Families arrived at Story Mill Park in waves, ready to thwack their Halloween jack o’lanterns with an assortment of tools. Some people brought wagons filled with pumpkins. Green said he saw one household with more than 20.

“There has definitely been severe weather this morning, but people are still coming out, rain or shine,” said Huckabone, who co-owns Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting with Green.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

