When Montana State University President Waded Cruzado wrote a message last week calling the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police a tragedy, many people applauded, saying they were grateful for her leadership.
But a few who posted messages on the MSU Facebook page wanted to know what Cruzado and MSU were actually doing to make a difference.
“Thnx for the words, but, can you name one policy, at all, you’ve actually committed to changing? Or promoting? Any specifics?” one wrote.
“What actions are you actually doing to dismantle white supremacy at MSU, in Bozeman, in Montana?” another demanded.
In an interview, Cruzado could point to many actions that she — the only woman and only minority president in MSU’s 127-year history — has led the Bozeman campus to take toward promoting diversity and inclusion.
In her message, titled “At this Painful Moment,” Cruzado quoted Martin Luther King embracing love over hate. She wrote that she was proud of the marchers in Bozeman, for “committing to take on the challenge of dismantling racism, seeking justice and promoting peace.”
“At this historic hour, we stand with our students, faculty and staff of color and with every individual — irrespective of race, ethnicity and gender — who is feeling fear, anger and pain because of these events,” Cruzado wrote. “You are not alone and we see you.”
Cruzado expressed similar sentiments in an interview.
“Our heart goes out to every individual impacted by the situation,” Cruzado told the Chronicle. “We are all witnessing a very important moment. I hear the cries for change.”
Cruzado said she is proud that MSU is the first university in the state to devote an entire year to diversity, the 2016-2017 academic year, by holding forums, having conversations with faculty, students and visiting experts, and developing a plan to promote diversity. It is now embedded in MSU’s multi-year strategic plan. And while that may sound like bureaucratic gobbledygook, Cruzado takes the strategic plan seriously.
“That is action,” she said, because those diversity efforts raised awareness and can lead to allocating resources — money and people — to tackling the issues. “I can’t think of a better way to say we’re committed.”
That effort resulted in creating a new job — MSU’s senior officer dedicated to diversity and inclusion — and hiring Ariel Donohue.
Cruzado said MSU has been working since the era of President Bill Tietz in the 1980s to expand educational opportunities for Native Americans. Montana’s largest minority group, they make up 7% of the state’s population.
Cruzado raised more than $14 million toward the $20 million American Indian Hall, now under construction, to keep MSU’s promise to create a new home for native students. MSU’s Native American and Hispanic student populations have both grown to more than 760.
In gender equality MSU has made “incredible gains,” Cruzado said, in hiring women faculty in science, math and engineering, work supported by an NSF Advance grant — progress that was highlighted by the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Cruzado said she’s proud that MSU hosted a Dyslexia Symposium and created the Life Scholars program for students with developmental disabilities.
She said she has met with the Black Students Union, and is proud that MSU students elected Destiny French as the first black student president.
“That tells you a lot about the promise we have here,” Cruzado said. “Can we do more? Of course we can do more.”
MSU’s website reports the campus enrolled 70 black students in 2019, the lowest number in a decade. However, a more accurate count of students who consider themselves black “with or without another identity” is 239, an increase from 188 seven years before, according to Tracy Ellig, an MSU spokesman.
Donohue said MSU is building on the work started by the Advance Grant to broaden efforts to recruit a more diverse and inclusive faculty. The IChange plan, drafted over the last year and a half, will be launched this fall. Its big goal is that by 2040, MSU’s faculty will match the diversity of its student population.
“Being an inclusive university means everyone has access and can be successful,” Donohue said.
The diversity goal in MSU’s strategic plan, she said, calls for increasing student access for underrepresented races and ethnicities, economically disadvantaged, first-generation college students, veterans, adult learners and students with disabilities by 2% by 2024.
Julian Collins directs the TRIO Student Support Services program, a federally funded effort to help first-generation, low-income students and those with disabilities. He is adviser to the Black Students Union. Student leaders of the BSU could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
“I’d like to see MSU continue to build on the foundation that it has created over the recent years,” Collins wrote in an email. “Diversity and inclusion work has been at the forefront of the university for the past couple of years …
“President Cruzado has had conversations with the BSU in the past, as well as recently, and I am hopeful, and confident, that these conversations will continue to be built upon in a positive manner with our black student leaders, President Cruzado, and the SDIO. Just like my own work, I believe we can strive to improve our services and resources for our students.”
