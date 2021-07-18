Crowds of people milled about the sidewalks along Main Street Saturday morning, rifling through racks of discounted clothes, gear, jewelry and various trinkets.
McKenzie Sterzick manned the desk inside the clothing and accessories store Jonah and Sage. Others on staff helped customers navigate the portable racks and tables outside.
The clothing store is one of two that Sterzick owns in downtown Bozeman. Just across Main Street, customers checked out the other one — Damselfly Clothing Company.
Saturday’s shopping frenzy was all part of Bozeman’s annual Summer Crazy Days Sidewalk Sale, where about 100 businesses set up tables, tents and racks along the sidewalks to sell discounted retail items.
The event lasts three days, and it’s a great opportunity for downtown retailers to clear out their summer merchandise before the fall and winter seasons, according to Makai-Lynn Randall of the Downtown Bozeman Association. It’s been going on since before 2006, she said.
This year, Crazy Days was scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sterzick said events like Crazy Days help her staff get rid of some stock so they have extra room for new seasonal items. It also draws customers who would not ordinarily visit Main Street.
Most items at Jonah and Sage were marked down 50% during the Crazy Days event, but some newer ones were marked down 20%, according to Sterzick. Traffic at the store on Friday evening was comparable to 2019, though it could have been slightly up from then, she said.
“It’s always been very fun just to throw a bunch of racks outside, mark everything down and have everybody come by,” Sterzick said. “This kind of thing has been really fun for just getting people out.”
Tom Czech, manager of Chalet Sports, said that at this year’s event, he’s been seeing a lot of customers he hasn’t seen since last ski season. Customers around the store peered at summer clothing and gear stashed under tents outside. Winter gear was set up inside, where there was air conditioning.
“People are buying everything. Whatever they can get their hands on,” Czech said. “I’m glad we’re holding (the event). I’m glad folks are coming out. Locals and the tourists are all in full swing.”
Ever since the state reopened following last year’s pandemic-related closures, everyone has been trying to get outside more, Czech said.
“It’s been busy. Solid busy,” he said.
The Downtown Bozeman Association hosted Crazy Days last summer, but it was different, according to Randall.
To space people out, tables were smaller and positioned differently. Sanitation stations were set up along street corners. Most businesses participated in the event last year, though a few didn’t, she said.
Curt Smith, the retail and footwear manager at Schnee’s — a store along Main Street that sells boots, shoes and other outdoor apparel — said it’s been great to get Crazy Days back to normal after a year like last year.
“A lot of locals are coming down, so that’s great,” he said. “It’s a tradition that we have built up over the years downtown, and we wouldn’t want it to fade away.”
At the event, Schnee’s was selling its remaining summer items and stocking the shelves with additional items bought from vendors.
The pandemic made it difficult to get enough merchandise. It also meant traffic at the store was down, which offset sales a bit, according to Smith.
But business is back to normal.
“Summer is just a good time downtown,” Smith said. “Crazy Days forward is basically the march to Christmas.”
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.