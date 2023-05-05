Former Montana Rep. Rae Peppers gives a call to action while speaking during the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on the Montana State University campus on Friday, May 5, 2023.
ABOVE: Maleeya Knows His Gun applies red face paint to Taylor Janssen’s face during a prayer walk on the Montana State University campus for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Friday. BELOW: People walk past Montana Hall.
Northern Cheyenne Elder Vernon Sooktis says a prayer outside the American Indian Hall on the Montana State University campus for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Nick Ross-Dick, a member of the American Indian/Alaska Native Student Success staff at Montana State University, welcomes people outside the American Indian Hall for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People hold signs for missing people while participating in a prayer walk at Montana State University for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Former Montana Rep. Rae Peppers gives a call to action while speaking during the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on the Montana State University campus on Friday, May 5, 2023.
ABOVE: Maleeya Knows His Gun applies red face paint to Taylor Janssen’s face during a prayer walk on the Montana State University campus for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Friday. BELOW: People walk past Montana Hall.
Northern Cheyenne Elder Vernon Sooktis says a prayer outside the American Indian Hall on the Montana State University campus for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Nick Ross-Dick, a member of the American Indian/Alaska Native Student Success staff at Montana State University, welcomes people outside the American Indian Hall for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Friday, May 5, 2023.
People hold signs for missing people while participating in a prayer walk at Montana State University for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Northern Cheyenne Elder Vernon Sootkis beckoned people to form a circle outside of Montana State University’s American Indian Hall for a prayer.
The circle formed, ringed with people dressed in black, some had red, painted handprints across their mouths.
Before the prayer, Sootkis recalled a trip to Oklahoma he took with his family in the late 1960s. Sootkis said that was the first time he had ever heard of a missing Indigenous person.
The trip was to see a relative, whose sister’s daughter had been missing for many months.
“The mother was in pain ... not knowing where her daughter was or if she was still alive,” Sootkis said.
The prayer circle was part of a series of events held on-campus Friday to recognize Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples’ National Day of Awareness. Once Sootkis completed his prayer, former Montana legislator Rae Peppers led a call to action.
Peppers said that it was important to pay attention to what was happening at the federal level, but that people should get involved at the state level to bring more awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples’ issues.
“What we really need is to have a relationship with the state, because this is our state,” Peppers said.
Peppers served in the Montana House of Representatives for four terms. She worked to pass Hanna’s Act during her last term in 2019, which is a law named after Hanna Harris, a Northern Cheyenne woman who was murdered in 2013.
Peppers pushed for the law because of a severe lack of data in reporting and collecting data on cases similar to Harris’. There are 37 missing Indigenous people listed in Montana’s missing persons database — 58% are women.
Native women are 10 times more likely to be victimized in Montana by non-Native people, Peppers said. She added that two-thirds of Montana’s American Indian population live off-reservation, and are the main people who will be victimized.
Peppers urged the importance of involving grassroots movements in spreading awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples — grassroots movements helped get Hanna’s Act passed, she said.
Those same people who helped get Hanna’s Act passed are not absent from the state’s Missing Indigenous Person Task Force, which was created in 2019.
The task force was renewed during this year’s legislative session, and is set to last until 2033.
Peppers was happy that the task force would continue operating, but was disappointed that none of the people who pushed for more attention to be brought to the issue were included.
“I’m glad they brought it back, but they’ve never come into Indian Country to say ‘hey, what do you guys need here, or hey we’re having a meeting, we would like you to come,’” Peppers said. “Those kinds of things are not happening.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.