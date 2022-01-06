top story Crowd marks Jan. 6 anniversary with vigil in Bozeman By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jan 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now People use tea candles to light their own candles Thursday before a vigil remembering the insurrection at the United States Capitol building a year ago. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Noah Poritz bundles up for a vigil Thursday remembering the insurrection at the United States Capitol building a year ago. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now People gather outside the Gallatin County Courthouse on Thursday for a vigil remembering the insurrection at the United States Capitol building a year ago. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now John Childs speaks outside the Gallatin County Courthouse on Thursday during a vigil he organized remembering the insurrection at the United States Capitol a year ago. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A person holds up a sign urging the defense of democracy Thursday during a vigil remembering the insurrection at the United States Capitol a year ago. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A megaphone is ready next to tea candles and a homemade sign outside the Gallatin County Courthouse Thursday for a vigil remembering the insurrection at the United States Capitol building a year ago. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Adrianne Wallace helps Tom Scanlin light his candle Thursday at the Gallatin County Courthouse during a vigil remembering the insurrection at the United States Capitol building a year ago. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now People gather outside the Gallatin County Courthouse on Thursday as John Childs speaks during a vigil he organized remembering the insurrection at the United States Capitol building a year ago. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now People gather outside the Gallatin County Courthouse Thursday for a vigil remembering the insurrection at the United States Capitol building a year ago. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Jim Walseth carries an American flag along Main Street Thursday during a vigil remembering the insurrection at the United States Capitol building a year ago. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On a cold day in Washington D.C. one year ago Thursday, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.About 50 people gathered Thursday evening at the Gallatin County Courthouse, braving below-freezing temperatures to remember the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. John Childs, a geologist from Bozeman, got the idea to organize the vigil Monday.Childs said before the vigil that he intended to keep the ceremony nonpartisan. While the Gallatin County Democrats were onboard to show support for the event, Childs’ attempts to get the Gallatin County Republicans involved went unanswered. Julia Shaida, chair of the Gallatin County Democrats passed out candles wrapped in aluminum foil. Some vigil-goers brought their own, one had an electric lamp.Childs was the first, and only planned speaker, at the vigil. Wielding a bullhorn, he asked for a moment of silence for the five people who died during the riot.He continued, saying that democracy was a gift that needed to be preserved and defended, just as the Capitol Police officers had done a year ago.“Let’s go forward in honoring and protecting that amazing gift,” Childs said.Others followed his lead and stood atop the steps of the Gallatin County Courthouse. Gallatin County resident Betty Stroock said that she was deeply disturbed and afraid for the United States following the events of Jan. 6.“I fear that we are on the verge of losing this fragile experiment we call democracy,” Stroock said. Congress attempted to act in the aftermath of that day. A commission that would have been composed of senators and representatives was ultimately rejected in May 2021.Democratic Sen. Jon Tester voted in favor of the commission, while Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale voted against it. A Select Committee — composed of seven Democratic and two Republican representatives — was then initiated by the U.S. House in June 2021.Tester said in a statement to the Chronicle on Tuesday that it was “unacceptable” that some of his colleagues continued to deny what happened on Jan. 6. He told Lee Newspapers Wednesday that the insurrection was a “game changer” that he said helped China.A spokesperson for Daines said Tuesday to the Chronicle that the senator believed Jan. 6 “was a sad day for our country,” and he believed that “we should move forward.”Daines told Lee Newspapers Wednesday that he had originally planned to reject the results, but changed his mind after the violence of the riots.Rosendale said in a statement Thursday that the “integrity of our elections is paramount to our constitutional republic,” which is why he voted to sustain objections to vote counts in Pennsylvania and Arizona.An Associated Press review into allegations of voter fraud from those states and four other battleground states revealed there were only 475 cases of fraud. Those disputed votes added up to .15% of Biden’s victory in those states.Rosendale said that he “unequivocally” condemns political violence, giving the examples of “violent left-wing activists” following the death of George Floyd, and those “protesting the Capitol” on Jan. 6.“Those who committed crimes that day need to be held responsible under the law, and that the civil liberties and due process rights of those awaiting trial need to be upheld—same as those charged with any crime in America,” Rosendale said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Childs Gallatin County Politics Institutes Parliament Republicans Matt Rosendale Steve Daines Jon Tester Democrats Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Crowd marks Jan. 6 anniversary with vigil in Bozeman 3 hrs ago Montana State University Montana State University clears hurdle for a potential private hotel on campus 5 hrs ago News Where to watch Montana State football's return to the national championship around Bozeman 5 hrs ago News Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman Jan 5, 2022 Regional News DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion Jan 5, 2022 Environment Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction Jan 5, 2022 What to read next News Crowd marks Jan. 6 anniversary with vigil in Bozeman Montana State University Montana State University clears hurdle for a potential private hotel on campus News Where to watch Montana State football's return to the national championship around Bozeman News Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman Regional News DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion Environment Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Where to watch Montana State football's return to the national championship around Bozeman Posted: 4:15 p.m. Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Bozeman School Board to refine superintendent candidate list Thursday Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 MT bought more than $1.5M in cannabis on opening weekend of recreational sales Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Latest Local After bringing Montana State back to national prominence, seniors seek title to cap careers 4 hrs ago Brucellosis detected in animal from Madison County livestock herd 5 hrs ago Bozeman Health opening convenience care clinic in Four Corners 5 hrs ago Montana State University clears hurdle for a potential private hotel on campus 5 hrs ago