Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On a cold day in Washington D.C. one year ago Thursday, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

About 50 people gathered Thursday evening at the Gallatin County Courthouse, braving below-freezing temperatures to remember the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. John Childs, a geologist from Bozeman, got the idea to organize the vigil Monday.

Childs said before the vigil that he intended to keep the ceremony nonpartisan. While the Gallatin County Democrats were onboard to show support for the event, Childs’ attempts to get the Gallatin County Republicans involved went unanswered.

Julia Shaida, chair of the Gallatin County Democrats passed out candles wrapped in aluminum foil. Some vigil-goers brought their own, one had an electric lamp.

Childs was the first, and only planned speaker, at the vigil. Wielding a bullhorn, he asked for a moment of silence for the five people who died during the riot.

He continued, saying that democracy was a gift that needed to be preserved and defended, just as the Capitol Police officers had done a year ago.

“Let’s go forward in honoring and protecting that amazing gift,” Childs said.

Others followed his lead and stood atop the steps of the Gallatin County Courthouse. Gallatin County resident Betty Stroock said that she was deeply disturbed and afraid for the United States following the events of Jan. 6.

“I fear that we are on the verge of losing this fragile experiment we call democracy,” Stroock said.

Congress attempted to act in the aftermath of that day. A commission that would have been composed of senators and representatives was ultimately rejected in May 2021.

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester voted in favor of the commission, while Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale voted against it. A Select Committee — composed of seven Democratic and two Republican representatives — was then initiated by the U.S. House in June 2021.

Tester said in a statement to the Chronicle on Tuesday that it was “unacceptable” that some of his colleagues continued to deny what happened on Jan. 6. He told Lee Newspapers Wednesday that the insurrection was a “game changer” that he said helped China.

A spokesperson for Daines said Tuesday to the Chronicle that the senator believed Jan. 6 “was a sad day for our country,” and he believed that “we should move forward.”

Daines told Lee Newspapers Wednesday that he had originally planned to reject the results, but changed his mind after the violence of the riots.

Rosendale said in a statement Thursday that the “integrity of our elections is paramount to our constitutional republic,” which is why he voted to sustain objections to vote counts in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

An Associated Press review into allegations of voter fraud from those states and four other battleground states revealed there were only 475 cases of fraud. Those disputed votes added up to .15% of Biden’s victory in those states.

Rosendale said that he “unequivocally” condemns political violence, giving the examples of “violent left-wing activists” following the death of George Floyd, and those “protesting the Capitol” on Jan. 6.

“Those who committed crimes that day need to be held responsible under the law, and that the civil liberties and due process rights of those awaiting trial need to be upheld—same as those charged with any crime in America,” Rosendale said.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.