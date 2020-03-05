A 14-year-old boy pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he tortured and beat his 12-year-old nephew to death at their home near West Yellowstone.
James Sasser III, 14, pleaded not guilty to felony deliberate homicide in connection to the death of 12-year-old Alex Hurley. He appeared via video in Gallatin County District Court before Judge John Brown. Attorney Annie DeWolf represents the boy and appeared in court.
Sasser III has been held on $500,000 bail at the Yellowstone Youth Services Center in Billings since February.
Hurley’s grandparents, James Sasser Jr., 47, and Patricia Batts, 48, are each charged with deliberate homicide for the same incident. Court dates for Batts and Sasser Jr. have not been scheduled.
Gage Roush, 18, is also charged with felony assault on a minor after prosecutors said he was seen in a video beating the boy with a wooden paddle. Roush is scheduled to have an initial appearance in district court next week.
Roush, Batts and Sasser Jr. have been held at the Gallatin County jail since February.
Deputies found suspicious circumstances surrounding Hurley’s death at his home on Buffalo Drive near Hebgen Lake in early February and began investigating.
After an investigation, deputies found videos of family members and Roush torturing Hurley at the home, where Hurley’s 18-year-old aunt and 6-year-old uncle also live, court documents say.
In court on Thursday, Judge Brown set a hearing for July 7 to determine whether to try Sasser III as an adult. That hearing was initially scheduled to be held at Thursday's hearing, but DeWolf asked that the court give her time to review the case.
This story will be updated.
