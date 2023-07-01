A Wyoming man accused of traveling to Montana to have sex with a teen girl pleaded guilty to a federal charge Thursday.
Jeremy George Lusk, 38, of Crowley, Wyoming, was charged with travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, a felony.
According to court documents, in January an undercover Bozeman Police detective responded to a post on social media asking if anyone wanted to have sex with a 38-year-old man from Bridger, Montana. The BPD officer responded and pretended to be a 14-year-old.
After several days of back-and-forth messages — many of which were sexually explicit, including a nude photo of Lusk — Lusk apparently told the undercover officer he planned to go to Bozeman to meet up with the girl. On Feb. 23, on the way to Bozeman, he apparently sent photos of himself driving. According to court docs, law enforcement was able to determine that he was driving from Wyoming.
He was arrested when he arrived in Bozeman, and reportedly admitted to sending the messages and that he intended to have sex with the undercover officer who he believed was a 14-year-old girl, court docs say.
Lusk pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Missoula as part of a plea agreement that dropped one other charge.
He faces a maximum punishment of up to 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a minimum of five years to life of supervised release. Judge Dana L. Christensen presided, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
