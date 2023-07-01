Let the news come to you

A Wyoming man accused of traveling to Montana to have sex with a teen girl pleaded guilty to a federal charge Thursday.

Jeremy George Lusk, 38, of Crowley, Wyoming, was charged with travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, a felony.

According to court documents, in January an undercover Bozeman Police detective responded to a post on social media asking if anyone wanted to have sex with a 38-year-old man from Bridger, Montana. The BPD officer responded and pretended to be a 14-year-old.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

