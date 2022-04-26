A Bozeman woman who hit the entrance of the Cat’s Paw liquor store with her car on Monday morning is facing a felony charge.
Lisa Anne Carlsson-Kavulla is charged with criminal endangerment, a felony.
She appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Tuesday before Judge Audrey Cromwell, who was filling in for Judge Rick West.
Cromwell set Carlsson-Kavulla’s bail at $5,000.
According to charging documents, shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Monday police responded to a report of a car colliding with the Cat’s Paw liquor store at 721 N. 7th Ave.
Carlsson-Kavulla told police she was the driver.
The impact of the car caused the front entrance of the liquor store to cave in. The impact also knocked over a large refrigerator near the entrance inside that reportedly fell close to two people inside the store.
Police observed that Carlsson-Kavulla was having difficulty standing up.
Carlsson-Kavulla requested to take a breathalyzer test, but was unable to provide a full sample for the breath test, according to the charging docs.
She later voluntarily elected to take a blood test. Court documents do not share the results of the blood test.
Anika Damon, the general manager of Cat’s Paw, said no one was hurt during the crash.
The liquor store closed on Monday and will be closed for several days while the damage is assessed, she said.
The bar and restaurant side of Cat’s Paw is still open.