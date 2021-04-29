Update 8:10 p.m.: Gallatin County said in a news release that the situation has been resolved and residents can return home.
The release said the investigation is continuing.
This is a breaking news update. We will provide more information when it is available. Our previous story continues below.
FOUR CORNERS — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office evacuated some residents of a mobile home park here while law enforcement negotiated with a man armed with a pistol and a taser who had taken a woman hostage.
Gallatin County said on Twitter shortly before 3 p.m. that the hostage had been released and was safe.
As of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the armed man was still barricaded in a residence and communicating with law enforcement.
A slew of law enforcement, including two armored vehicles, remained on the scene. Some residents had been allowed to return home.
Sheriff Dan Springer said in a press conference around 2 p.m. Thursday the situation began at about 8:40 a.m. that day when law enforcement received a call that a man had taken a woman hostage at Forest Trailer and RV Park near Four Corners.
The sheriff’s office ordered a shelter in place and evacuated some residents who live nearby.
“Our number one priority is life and safety,” Springer said.
Displaced residents could call 211 to get in touch with the sheriff’s office to retrieve necessities like pets and prescriptions from their homes.
Theresa Hruska, who lives in the park and said the standoff was one of the homes nearest to hers, was getting ready to wash her dishes this morning when she saw three sheriff’s deputies outside her window.
“Within minutes there was a whole arsenal, a whole bunch” of law enforcement, Hruska said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bozeman Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Special Response Team, Central Valley Fire and a local FBI agent were responding.
Two armored vehicles — Gallatin County’s BearCat and Lewis and Clark County’s B.E.A.R. — were on scene.
Law enforcement was working with the Salvation Army and the Red Cross to find places for displaced residents to stay and will work with residents on retrieving necessities, like prescriptions and pets, from their homes.
