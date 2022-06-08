A Bozeman woman charged with aggravated assault after giving a child two Ambien pills was sentenced to 15 years suspended.
Sharice Andresen was sentenced by Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea on Monday.
Prosecutor Jordan Salo recommended Andresen get sentenced to 20 years suspended. Andresen’s defense attorney, Karolina Tierney, asked for six years suspended.
Andresen pleaded guilty to the charge in early April, as part of a plea deal that lessened her charge from attempted deliberate homicide to aggravated assault. She was accused of giving a then-6-year-old boy two prescription Ambien pills in October 2020.
Ambien is a sedative prescription for adults.
The pills caused impairment, including vomiting, hallucinations and other physical issues that required the boy to need medical attention, according to charges.
Andresen told police she didn’t remember the incident after taking Ambien pills herself.
Speaking Wednesday, Tierney said Andresen never intended to harm the child and as the case developed it was clearly more complicated than the initial charges laid out.
“She pled to a serious crime, but her ultimate goal is to continue with her rehabilitation and to be there for her child,” Tierney said.
Andresen has full time custody of the boy through a parenting plan action, Tierney said.
