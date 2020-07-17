A Florida woman is accused of threatening gas station employees with a knife after being kicked out of the store for spitting in one of the employee’s face.
Solmarimareli Sanchez Rodriguez, 22, is charged with felony assault with a weapon. She appeared via video Friday in Gallatin County Justice Court before judge Arthur Behar, who set her bail at $15,000.
On Thursday, Bozeman officers responded to a report of trespassing at Casey’s Corner on Seventh Avenue. Dispatchers told the officers that Rodriguez stole an energy drink and spit on one of the employees, court documents say.
Police said they found Rodriguez flipping people off inside the store and holding a knife. Officers drew their guns at Rodriguez and told her to drop the knife and get on the floor. Rodriguez was arrested without further incident.
Employees of the gas station told officers that Rodriguez had been in the store three times earlier that day and was told to leave. An employee called the police when Rodriguez told the person to “come at” her and spit in the employee’s face before leaving, according to charging documents.
The employee locked the door after Rodriguez left.
Another employee told the officer Rodriguez has caused issues at the store before.
The employees said Rodriguez, while outside the store, pointed her middle finger and brandished the knife at them as officers arrived. One employee photographed Rodriguez holding the knife to the window.
