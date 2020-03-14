A woman is accused of taking more than $20,000 from her 91-year-old father while he was at an assisted living facility.
Heidi Walters is charged with theft and exploitation of an older person, both felonies. Prosecutors filed the charges in Gallatin County District Court earlier this week.
Walters is scheduled to have an initial appearance in district court before Judge Rienne McElyea next month.
In September, Adult Protective Services reported that Walters had withdrawn a significant amount of money from her father’s bank account, according to charging documents.
An employee at the assisted living facility where the father lived told detectives that Walters typically visited her father up to four times a week and recently reported her father had no money. The employee said she did not come as frequently after that.
The employee said Walters bought an expensive dog and drove a nice truck despite being unemployed and living on disability benefits, court documents say.
The detective found that $5,700 in checks were written to Walters from the father’s bank account and an additional $15,000 was spent or withdrawn using a debit card, court documents say. Police said the authors on the father’s check were easy to determine because the father had shaky handwriting, and Walters had “neater” handwriting.
The father told a detective he was paying for some of Walters’ expenses and working on restoring a ’51 Chevy truck with her. He said he thought he had several thousand dollars when he moved into the living facility in 2016 but had $97 in his bank account as of August, court documents say.
He said he didn’t let anyone write checks for him or use his debit card for anything other than repairing and storing the vintage truck. When detectives showed him bank records, police said in charging documents, the father appeared to be confused about the number of checks written to Walters from his bank account.
The detectives noted that the father appeared to have a difficult time understanding the amount of money Walters spent and that it looked like he was trying to protect Walters.Walters told a detective that she and her father were restoring the ’51 Chevy truck and that he approved any money she spent from his bank account, court documents say. She estimated that they invested $40,000 to $50,000 in the truck over the past 12 years.
She said her older sister had power of attorney for her father and she no longer had access to his bank account. Walters said that her father also gave her money to help out with food, rent, bills and other things at home, and that it would be difficult to tell what specific checks went toward.
When asked about thousands of dollars taken from her father’s account, Walters’ said the money was either for food, rent, bills or paying for restoring the truck. She said she couldn’t work, so her father helped her pay bills so that she could “stay near him and act as his caregiver.”
The father’s older daughter reported to the detective that her father “was humbly aware that (Walters) used his money and made transactions on his bank account that he did not know about,” court documents say. The daughter said the only reason Walters was allowed to use the father’s bank account was to help him pay his bills.
