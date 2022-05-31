A woman is accused of leading police on a high speed chase through parts of Bozeman, Interstate 90 and into Belgrade after trespassing on a residential property on Friday night.
Jennifer Markov, 45, is charged with criminal endangerment, a felony, and appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Tuesday.
A criminal endangerment charge holds a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Judge Rick West set Markov’s bail at $20,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on May 27 just after 9:15 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy arrived at a home on Sourdough Road for a reported trespass.
The resident told police Markov was trying to break into her home.
As the deputy arrived, a car with two people was pulling out of the residence’s driveway. Police flashed emergency lights and the car stopped.
After a back and forth with the deputy, who told both people to remain inside the car, the passenger got out of the car.
At the same time the driver, identified by police as Markov, got inside the car and drove off.
Markov is then accused of driving up Sourdough, to Kagy Boulevard and eventually to Highland Boulevard at a high rate of speed.
She is then accused of merging on to Interstate 90, going westbound, where she drove upwards of 110 mph, according to the court docs.
She apparently drove on I-90 until the 19th Street exit, where she then drove to Frontage Road. On the Frontage Road she drove over 90 mph and blew a red light at the intersection of Frontage Road and Valley Center Spur Road.
Near Airway Boulevard and Frontage Road, Belgrade Police placed a spike strip. Markov continued to drive into Belgrade until two highway patrol troopers performed a “PIT maneuver,” which turns a car sideways causing the car to stop.
Markov’s car stopped near the intersection of Kennedy Street and East Southview Avenue in Belgrade. A Bozeman police officer then used a stun gun on Markov and arrested her.
