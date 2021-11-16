Woman accused of felony shoplifting pleads guilty to misdemeanor By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Helena woman who was charged with felony theft for a March 2020 shoplifting spree pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor theft charge.Melissa Stewart, 41, pleaded guilty to a theft, second offense, on Nov. 10. Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown sentenced Stewart to serve three days in the Gallatin County Detention Center, with credit for three days already served, and to pay a $125 court fee. According to court documents, law enforcement responded to a report of two women filling large bags with items at Bob Ward’s on Max Avenue in March 2020. The women had left by the time law enforcement arrived, but an employee had taken a video of their faces and vehicle, which was identified later the same day by law enforcement.After arresting Stewart and another woman and receiving a search warrant signed, officers found about $2,900 worth of stolen merchandise in the vehicle. That total does not include stolen clothing with price tags removed, makeup, accessories, electronics, shoes or tools, according to court documents. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Melissa Stewart Theft Shoplifting Criminal Law Law Crime Spree Felony Misdemeanor Law Enforcement Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Lawsuit between Gallatin County and city of Bozeman over road work reaches conclusion 4 hrs ago Business Town & Country Foods buys Heebs Fresh Market 5 hrs ago News Windstorm hits Bozeman, central Montana 5 hrs ago Law Montana AG joins challenge to federal vax mandates for health care workers 7 hrs ago Health Montana not paying enough to provide in-state mental health services for youth, providers say 8 hrs ago Politics Tester cheers signing of infrastructure bill 22 hrs ago What to read next City Lawsuit between Gallatin County and city of Bozeman over road work reaches conclusion Business Town & Country Foods buys Heebs Fresh Market News Windstorm hits Bozeman, central Montana Law Montana AG joins challenge to federal vax mandates for health care workers Health Montana not paying enough to provide in-state mental health services for youth, providers say Politics Tester cheers signing of infrastructure bill Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 11/16/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Lawsuit between Gallatin County and city of Bozeman over road work reaches conclusion Posted: 6:15 p.m. Montana AG joins challenge to federal vax mandates for health care workers Posted: 3:30 p.m. Guest column: Attorney general needs to recognize Montana's history Posted: Nov. 16, 2021 Montana ballot initiative at center of controversial FEC decision Posted: Nov. 15, 2021 Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Latest Local Woman accused of felony shoplifting pleads guilty to misdemeanor 3 hrs ago Lawsuit between Gallatin County and city of Bozeman over road work reaches conclusion 4 hrs ago Windstorm hits Bozeman, central Montana 5 hrs ago Potential development of land near Museum of the Rockies in early stages 5 hrs ago