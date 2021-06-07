A woman charged with assault on a minor last year pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of negligent endangerment.
Kelley Bradshaw received a 12-month deferred sentence after pleading guilty to the amended charge. She was first charged with felony assault on a minor in March 2020.
Bradshaw was released from custody after her initial in-custody hearing last year because she was pregnant and only a few weeks away from giving birth.
The Gallatin County Attorney’s office on April 26 sent a plea agreement stating that prosecutors would lessen the charge if Bradshaw pleaded guilty, according to court documents.
Prosecutor Eric Kitzmiller was unavailable for comment Monday afternoon.
Bradshaw and her attorney, Andrea Collins, filed a motion on May 7 to vacate the three-day jury trial scheduled to begin this week and set a change of plea hearing. That hearing happened on May 20.
Collins and Bradshaw chose not to comment on the conclusion of the case.
The boy involved in the case went to school with bruises on his hip and back and told school staff that it was because Bradshaw kicked him while he was doing planks, according to the charging documents filed in 2020.
Bradshaw told a Montana State University police officer that the bruises on the boy’s back were from him leaning against a door and that the bruises on his hip was a result of her “pushing” him over with her foot while he was doing planks.
Bradshaw told police that the boy did seven or eight back-to-back one minute planks, according to charging documents, and that she checked on him throughout the night because of the bruise.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.