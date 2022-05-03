Business and Health Reporter
A 56-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for raping a 5-year-old girl.
Matthew Severson received 100 years in prison, with 75 years suspended. Severson will not be eligible for parole until he serves 25 years in prison.
Severson pleaded guilty in February to sexual intercourse without consent, a felony, and sexual abuse of children, also a felony.
A second charge of sexual intercourse without consent was dropped in February as part of a plea deal.
Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown sentenced Severson. Brown designated Severson as a level two sex offender, which denotes the risk of repeat offense is moderate. There are three tiers.
Severson’s defense attorney, Annie DeWolf, asked that Severson receive 90 years suspended with no parole restrictions.
While Montana law mandates a minimum sentence of 100 years for the sex crime, DeWolf said Severson’s disability and significant impairment from PTSD should mitigate the sentence.
Severson, DeWolf noted, did not have any prior criminal history.
Dr. David Klajic, a clinical psychologist, testified Tuesday that Severson was diagnosed with PTSD and was impaired during the offense.
When cross-examined, Klajic said there was not a clear connection between Severson’s PTSD and impairment at the time with the offense.
Deputy Gallatin County Attorney Bjorn Boyer recommended a term of 100 years with 75 years suspended. Boyer said the crime would have a lifelong impact on the girl and her parents.
Boyer also argued that there was no connection between Severson’s PTSD and the offense.
Speaking Tuesday at the hearing, Severson said he was sorry for what he did and that he wished he could take back his actions.
“I know it will take a lifetime of healing for her, and her family to get over this. For this I am very sorry,” he said.
In December 2020, the child told a forensic investigator that she’d been raped, according to court docs. Law enforcement later identified Severson as the attacker. Severson admitted to the police he took photos and videos of the girl.
When handing down sentencing Brown said he saw no link between Severson's PTSD and the offense and found it did not apply in mitigating the severity of the sentence.
“This was not an impulsive act by Mr. Severson with a child,” Brown said. “It was premeditated and planned.”
Juliana Sukut
