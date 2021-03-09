A Montana judge on Tuesday set bail at $500,000 for a Wisconsin man accused of raping a 5-year-old girl in Bozeman.
The girl’s mother in November reported that her daughter displayed hyper-sexualized behavior. A month later, the child told a forensic investigator she'd been raped, according to court documents.
Law enforcement identified the attacker as Matthew Severson and charged him with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies. The child told investigators Severson took a video of the incident and made her watch it after, according to court documents.
In December, Severson told a Juneau County detective in Wisconsin that he made the girl do “things a 5-year-old should not do,” but refused to elaborate, law enforcement wrote in court documents. He also admitted to police that he took photos and videos of the victim.
Prosecutors filed an arrest warrant and criminal complaint against Severson in December. He was booked into the Gallatin County jail on Monday, according to the online jail roster, and appeared by video Tuesday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams.
Court documents say results of a search warrant for Severson’s home are pending.
