Family of Alex Hurley embrace after giving testimony during the sentencing hearing for Patricia Batts at the Law and Justice Center on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Batts was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the 2020 death of Alex Hurley, her 12-year-old grandson.
Family of Alex Hurley wear a t-shirts in memory of Alex and his father, Tommy Tate, during the sentencing hearing for Patricia Batts at the Law and Justice Center on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Batts was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the 2020 death of Alex Hurley, her 12-year-old grandson.
Judge John C. Brown listens to Patricia Batts give a statement during her sentencing hearing at the Law and Justice Center on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Batts was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the 2020 death of Alex Hurley, her 12-year-old grandson.
Family of Alex Hurley embrace after giving testimony during the sentencing hearing for Patricia Batts at the Law and Justice Center on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Batts was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the 2020 death of Alex Hurley, her 12-year-old grandson.
Family of Alex Hurley wear a t-shirts in memory of Alex and his father, Tommy Tate, during the sentencing hearing for Patricia Batts at the Law and Justice Center on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Batts was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the 2020 death of Alex Hurley, her 12-year-old grandson.
Judge John C. Brown listens to Patricia Batts give a statement during her sentencing hearing at the Law and Justice Center on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Batts was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the 2020 death of Alex Hurley, her 12-year-old grandson.
Patricia Batts was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the deliberate killing of her 12-year-old grandson in West Yellowstone.
The sentencing marks an end to a horrific saga and comes more than three years after James “Alex” Hurley was found dead at Batts’ home having died of blunt force trauma to the back of his head.
Presiding over the case, Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown also gave Batts two 10-year sentences for criminal child endangerment and tampering with witnesses or informants. She pleaded guilty to the same three counts last May and will serve her time at the Montana State Women’s Prison.
In attendance were family members — including Hurley’s mother and aunt — several of which made statements to the court expressing visible grief, disgust, and anger. His mother, Alicia Davis, went to the stand but refused to give her statement on the record, believing that her letters to Batts are best left unheard by the public.
In his rationale for the sentencing, Judge Brown stated that the video evidence provided showing the various ways in which Batts “systematically” abused Hurley, was the most “horrific” he had ever seen during his time on the bench. By the time of his death, Hurley was “emaciated”, “starved”, and had been subjected to “forced exercise” as well as routinely beaten.
The autopsy found that Hurley had numerous wounds and bruises and a gash on the back of his head which had most likely occurred days prior.
During the trial, it was discovered the Batts’ son — Hurley’s 14-year-old uncle — James Sassler III, had delivered the fatal blow using a wood paddle. Batts was found responsible for facilitating the crime and creating an environment encouraging Hurley’s abuse.
Regarding the two other counts, Batts admitted that she did not immediately seek medical attention for Hurley after he was struck in the head and that she suggested to her children they lie to law enforcement. Gallatin County had initially sought the death sentence but withdrew its intent earlier this year.
Hurley first moved to West Yellowstone to live with his father who was a paraplegic due to an ATV accident. His father died soon after, due to an infection in 2018, and Hurley remained with Batts.
Although Batts stated that she had trouble taking care of Hurley due to his behavior — and Judge Brown acknowledged Hurley did struggle — according to his public school, he had been improving. The family members who testified on Tuesday made it clear that she could have reached out to any one of her numerous relatives for help if she wasn’t able to care for the boy.
Instead, Batts eventually pulled Hurley from public school and until the time of his death, the court found that she as well as four others had abused the 12-year-old in horrendous and grotesque ways.
Batts is the last of the five to be sentenced in the brutal murder.
Her husband, James Sasser Jr. pleaded guilty to felony deliberate homicide and was sentenced to 100 years in March 2022. Gage Roush, 18 at the time of Hurley’s death and a family friend, was given a five-year deferred sentence and required counseling after having pleaded guilty to felony assault on a minor. James Sasser III, Hurley’s 14-year-old uncle, was sentenced to serve until he is 18 for deliberate homicide. After that point, he’ll be on probation until he is 25. Lastly, Hurley’s aunt, Madison Sasser, was sentenced to youth probation with the Montana Department of Corrections until she’s 21 and will remain on probation until she is 25.{/div}
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.