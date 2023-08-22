Let the news come to you

Patricia Batts was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the deliberate killing of her 12-year-old grandson in West Yellowstone.

The sentencing marks an end to a horrific saga and comes more than three years after James “Alex” Hurley was found dead at Batts’ home having died of blunt force trauma to the back of his head.

Presiding over the case, Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown also gave Batts two 10-year sentences for criminal child endangerment and tampering with witnesses or informants. She pleaded guilty to the same three counts last May and will serve her time at the Montana State Women’s Prison.


Laurenz Busch can be reached at lbusch@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2633.

