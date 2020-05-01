A woman pleaded not guilty Friday to charges connected to the death of her 12-year-old nephew at their home near West Yellowstone.
Madison Sasser, 18, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and negligent homicide, both felonies, in the death of Alex Hurley. She appeared with attorney Elisabeth Montoya in Gallatin County District before Judge Holly Brown.
Sasser has been held at the Gallatin County jail on $150,000 bail since April.
Sasser's parents Patricia Batts and James Sasser Jr. and her 14-year-old brother James Sasser III each face deliberate homicide charges. Gage Roush, 18, a family friend, is charged with felony assault on a minor after prosecutors said he was seen on video hitting the boy with a wooden paddle.
An investigation of Batts’ and Sasser III’s phones in February showed videos of the family torturing Alex at their home on Buffalo Drive near Hebgen Lake, according to charging documents.
Batts admitted she’d make Alex do “wall sits,” jumping jacks or had him stand in front of fans half naked while being squirted with water if he wasn’t doing his homeschool work, court documents say.
Madison Sasser told detectives Sasser III dented a wall by hitting Alex’s head against it two nights before he was found dead, according to charging documents.
She told detectives she believed Sasser III killed Alex.
However, text messages to her boyfriend showed that she had beaten Alex at least once.
In the messages Madison Sasser wrote, “I’m so heartless to him dude honestly. I beat the (expletive) out of him just now,” court documents say. She later said she “beat the (expletive) outta him my (expletive) hands hurt.”
Police said in charging documents that a neighbor reported hearing screaming and seeing Alex run “as fast as he could” out of the house in December. The neighbor said Madison Sasser and Batts caught Alex and held him. Sasser III then dragged Alex back to the house “as fast as he could” and punched Alex in the face periodically, court documents say.
The charging documents request Judge Brown set a hearing to try Madison Sasser as an adult for the kidnapping charge since she was a juvenile when she committed the offense.
Batts and Sasser Jr. are also charged with felony criminal child endangerment. Batts also faces aggravated kidnapping and strangulation of a partner or family member charges, all felonies.
Batts, Sasser Jr., Sasser III and Roush have each pleaded not guilty to the charges. Batts, Roush, and Sasser Jr. are also being held at the Gallatin County jail. Sasser III, the 14-year-old, is being held at the Yellowstone Youth Services Center in Billings.
