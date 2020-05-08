A West Yellowstone man found in possession of several improvised bombs was sentenced in federal court in Missoula Friday to more than three years in prison and three years of probation, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Charles Gibson Bailey, 33, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing the three unregistered explosives, which were found in his truck. He was sentenced to 40 months of prison by U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.
Bailey had an order or protection placed against him to protect an ex-girlfriend on Feb. 26, 2019. Bailey violated that order of protection by being in possession of at “an extraordinary number of firearms,” according to court documents.
That prompted law enforcement officers to search his truck on March 27, 2019, when they found the three devices identified by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified as improvised bombs. The devices were not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
The case is part of a Department of Justice program called Project Guardian, which started in November 2019 to reduce gun violence. The news release said the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana is working through the project to “enhance coordination of its federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement partners in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes.”
