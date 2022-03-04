A West Yellowstone man was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his 12-year-old grandson James Alex Hurley.
James Sasser Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to felony deliberate homicide, felony child endangerment and felony tampering with a witness in August 2021. Judge John Brown sentenced him to serve 100 years for the homicide charge and 10 years each for the child endangerment and tampering charges. Those sentences will be served at the same time.
At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Sasser Jr. briefly spoke to the court.
“I should have been a protector. I wasn’t. I failed,” Sasser Jr. said. “I failed my kids, all of them. Their lives are destroyed, (Alex’s mother's) life is destroyed … I deserve whatever you do.”
Alex’s short life came to an end in February 2020, when he was found dead in the Sasser/Batts home at Hebgen Lake in West Yellowstone. Law enforcement described the circumstances surrounding his death as suspicious and arrested a string of family members and family friends in connection to the child’s death.
The autopsy of Alex’s body showed he had bruising and injuries all over his body, including a gash on the back of his head caused by Sasser Jr. What ultimately killed him was a severe blow to the head with a wooden paddle delivered by Alex’s then-14-year-old uncle, James Sasser III. Sasser III pleaded guilty to felony deliberate homicide and, in October 2020, was sentenced to the corrections department until he is 18 years old.
Prosecutors in many of the cases have depicted Patricia Batts, Alex's grandmother, as the leader of the abuse, but deputy county attorney Bjorn Boyer said during Friday’s hearing that does not absolve Sasser Jr. of responsibility for Alex's murder.
For the deliberate homicide charge, Sasser Jr. pleaded guilty to the commission of an aggravated assault — he encouraged James Sasser III to abuse Alex, to the point that Sasser III ultimately killed Alex by beating him.
The child endangerment charge stems from Sasser Jr.’s negligence — when Alex was clearly suffering from a severe head injury inflicted by Sasser III, Sasser Jr. did not seek any medical attention for the child and instead verbally berated him and allowed physical abuse from other members of the family to continue.
The tampering charge stems from things that happened after Alex’s death, when Sasser Jr. told his other children to lie to law enforcement about several things, including the location of the paddle that Sasser III used to hit Alex.
Boyer, who prosecuted the case alongside county attorney Marty Lambert, played nine video and audio recordings for the courtroom.
Videos shown in the courtroom depicted an increasingly emaciated Alex being verbally abused by Sasser Jr. and physically abused by Patricia Batts, Sasser Jr.’s wife and Alex’s grandmother, often while standing near a Christmas tree in the family's living room.
In one video, Sasser Jr. is heard telling Alex, “You’re a nothing, a nobody that no one will ever like. They’ll make fun of you your whole goddamn life.”
“(Sasser Jr.) knew the abuse was going on,” Boyer said. “The defendant could have become a protector of Alex, but he didn’t.”
In several of the videos, Sasser Jr. and Batts’ five-year-old son can be heard laughing and talking in the background. In one video, the boy jumps around on the screen while Alex is being abused in the background.
“(The five-year-old) didn’t have any concern,” Boyer said. “He was going about, he was laughing just like (Sasser Jr.) was laughing. You can tell that the defendant was almost taking enjoyment in berating Alex … you can tell by the way (the five-year-old) was reacting, how normal this abuse was.”
Judge Brown said that the case was one of the most disturbing he’d seen in his time.
“These videos are some of the most horrible things that I’ve seen in my 16 years on the bench,” Brown said. “ … (Alex) was dying when those videos were taken, and that’s what we saw today.”
As required by Montana law, Brown stated his reasons for sentencing before announcing his sentencing decision.
“No greater harm could have been caused to James Alex Hurley, an innocent 12-year-old kid,” Brown said. “It’s clear that during the entire time that Alex resided with the Sassers, that he was subject systematically to both physical and mental and emotional abuse and I think that continued during the whole time he resided with the Sasser family until the time of his death.”
Sasser’s defense attorney, Colin M. Stephens of Missoula, said that Sasser Jr. wanted to leave his marriage with Batts and at one point even consulted a divorce attorney, but that she threatened that if he left, he would never see their children again. He said Batts lied to Sasser Jr. about what Alex was doing, making him out to be a kid with violent tendencies against the family.
“He could not believe that the woman he’d been married to for so long repeatedly lied to him about horrible things, and that’s the context in which these equally horrible things occur,” Stephens said. “He should have ran … he should have been the protector, there’s no question about that.”
Stephens said that Sasser Jr. is lower in the “hierarchy of evil” than Batts, who has not pleaded guilty to any of the charges against her.
“There’s no winners in this case,” Stephens told the Chronicle shortly after the hearing concluded. “It’s very sad.”
Sasser Jr.’s older daughter Skyler Sasser also testified at the sentencing hearing on Friday. She said she saw Batts hit Sasser Jr. “a couple of times” before moving away from home at 17, and that she believed Batts is more responsible than Sasser Jr. for Alex’s death.
“My father is a quiet man. He’s gentle,” she said. “I do think that justice needs to be served for Alex, but I don’t think he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.”
The sentencing hearing for Sasser Jr. was originally scheduled for November, but Stephens and co-counsel Nick Brooke had a scheduling conflict for the time it was set for. The hearing was then moved to January.
Alex’s mother, Alicia Davis was already on her way to Bozeman to give a victim impact statement when Sasser Jr., who his attorneys said is not vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 in the Gallatin County Detention Center. Brown began the hearing that day so Davis could give her statement. The hearing then went into recess for more than a month until reconvening on Friday morning.
Davis said losing her son has completely changed her life. She said Alex’s brother, who has special needs, has become withdrawn since his brother’s murder and that two of her nieces are now “terrified” of their own grandparents.
Alex had gone to live in West Yellowstone to spend a school year with his father, Tommy Tate, Batts’ son. Shortly after Alex went to live with his father, Tate died, and Alex went to live with his grandparents.
“(Alex) was the kind of kid that gave his school lunch to a child that didn’t have food,” Davis said at the January hearing. “Alex made friends everywhere he went. He loved to make strangers smile when he noticed they were having a bad day.”