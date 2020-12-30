A West Yellowstone man was sentenced Tuesday to probation for striking a 12-year-old boy with a wooden paddle about a month before the boy was found dead.
Gage Roush, 19, was given a five year deferred sentence for assaulting James Alex Hurley in January. He is also required to go through counseling.
Roush appeared with attorney Kirsten Mull Core in Gallatin County District before Judge Peter Ohman.
Roush pleaded guilty to assault on a minor in November.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors recommended that Roush serve a suspended five year sentence in the Montana State Prison. A suspended sentence stays on a person’s record, whereas a defendant can petition to remove a deferred sentence.
The plea agreement allowed Mull Core to argue for the deferred sentence for Roush.
In February, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Hurley’s death at a home on Buffalo Drive near Hebgen Lake where he was living with James Sasser Jr., his grandfather, and Patricia Batts, his grandmother. His aunt Madison Sasser and teenaged uncle James Sasser III also lived at the home.
Detectives searched Batts’, Sasser Jr.’s and the uncle’s phones and found videos that showed the family torturing Hurley in the months leading up to his death, court documents say.
A video recorded in January showed Roush, a friend of the family, hitting Hurley with a wooden paddle while Hurley cried and screamed “I (expletive) hate this,” court documents say. Roush then approached Hurley and said loudly, “Yeah you do, I know you do.”
On Tuesday, Mull Core said that Roush took responsibility for what he did and was remorseful for his actions, which prosecutors recognized as well.
She said the sentence gives Roush the opportunity to prove that he could be a productive, rule-following person.
“I think it was an appropriate resolution for the case,” Mull Core said. “Gage is extremely remorseful.”
She said that Roush’s actions were not something he would have done on his own volition, and was separate from actions that caused Hurley’s death.
“It was a tragic situation, and he really didn’t know what he was getting into,” Mull Core said.
Sasser III has been sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections until he turns 18 as part of a plea agreement. After that, he’ll be on probation until he is 25 and is required to pay a $500 fine.
Sasser Jr. and Batts each face felony charges in connection to the boy’s death. They are being held at the Gallatin County jail.
Madison Sasser is charged with felonies aggravated kidnapping and negligent homicide.
Each have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have cases pending in Gallatin County District Court.
