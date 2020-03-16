A man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that accuse him of beating and torturing his 12-year-old grandson to death at their home near West Yellowstone.
James Sasser Jr. is charged with deliberate homicide and criminal child endangerment, both felonies, in the death of Alex Hurley. He appeared in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Rienne McElyea.
Sasser Jr. has been held on $500,000 bail at the Gallatin County jail since February.
Alex’s grandmother Patricia Batts is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment and strangulation of partner or family member, all felonies. James Sasser III, Alex’s 14-year-old uncle, is also charged with felony deliberate homicide.
Gage Roush, 18, is charged with felony assault on a minor.
Roush and Sasser III have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Batts is scheduled to enter her plea later this month in district court.
Roush and Batts have also been held at the Gallatin County jail. Sasser III is being held at the Yellowstone Youth Services Center in Billings.
In February, Gallatin County deputies investigating Alex’s death found vides on family members’ phones of the family torturing Alex at their home on Buffalo Drive near Hebgen Lake, according to charging documents. Prosecutors said Roush was also seen on the videos hitting Alex with a paddle.
